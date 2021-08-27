Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Sport / Football

North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle have chance to keep up McBookie.com Superleague pressure

By Reporter
August 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Craig McKeown, left, of Bridge of Don Thistle, in action with Stonehaven's Keith Horn. Picture by Paul Glendell
Craig McKeown, left, of Bridge of Don Thistle, in action with Stonehaven's Keith Horn. Picture by Paul Glendell

It’s a return to league action for the vast majority of North Region Junior sides this weekend with Bridge of Don Thistle having the opportunity to keep up the pressure at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague.

Bridge of Don make the trip to a Colony Park team still on a high following last week’s excellent Junior cup success against Hurlford.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Hall Russell United travel to Maud, aware victory will move them level on points with the Pleasure Park outfit, while fellow strugglers Ellon United and Deveronside both face tricky away trips to Montrose Roselea and Banchory St. Ternan.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Nairn St. Ninian, who parted company with manager Keith Mason earlier this week, with East End at Ian Mair Park to play a Dyce squad currently in fifth spot.

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale have the chance to consolidate their position at the head of the table when they host Aberdeen University, while Stonehaven, in second, will not find it easy when they go to Longside.

At Heathryfold, it’s Sunnybank versus Fraserburgh United, while Buchanhaven Hearts are looking to make it three league wins on the trot when they welcome Dufftown.

Newmachar United, who currently lead the Second Division by six points, entertain Whitehills, while challengers Rothie Rovers are on their travels at Cruden Bay. In the other matches, New Elgin journey to Burghead Thistle and Islavale are at home to Forres Thistle.

The solitary League Cup fixture is at Crombie Park where Culter meet Glentanar. All games kick-off at 2pm.

