North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle have chance to keep up McBookie.com Superleague pressure

It’s a return to league action for the vast majority of North Region Junior sides this weekend with Bridge of Don Thistle having the opportunity to keep up the pressure at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague.

Bridge of Don make the trip to a Colony Park team still on a high following last week’s excellent Junior cup success against Hurlford.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Hall Russell United travel to Maud, aware victory will move them level on points with the Pleasure Park outfit, while fellow strugglers Ellon United and Deveronside both face tricky away trips to Montrose Roselea and Banchory St. Ternan.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Nairn St. Ninian, who parted company with manager Keith Mason earlier this week, with East End at Ian Mair Park to play a Dyce squad currently in fifth spot.

First Division leaders Stoneywood Parkvale have the chance to consolidate their position at the head of the table when they host Aberdeen University, while Stonehaven, in second, will not find it easy when they go to Longside.

At Heathryfold, it’s Sunnybank versus Fraserburgh United, while Buchanhaven Hearts are looking to make it three league wins on the trot when they welcome Dufftown.

Newmachar United, who currently lead the Second Division by six points, entertain Whitehills, while challengers Rothie Rovers are on their travels at Cruden Bay. In the other matches, New Elgin journey to Burghead Thistle and Islavale are at home to Forres Thistle.

The solitary League Cup fixture is at Crombie Park where Culter meet Glentanar. All games kick-off at 2pm.