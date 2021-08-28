Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Banks o’Dee face defensive injury headache for Scottish Cup trip to Linlithgow Rose

By Jamie Durent
August 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o'Dee defender Matt Robertson is one of those to miss out.
Banks o’Dee face a defensive crisis ahead of their Scottish Cup trip to East of Scotland Premier Division side Linlithgow Rose.

Centre-back Matt Robertson broke his wrist in the 4-3 win over Harthill Royal in the Junior Cup last weekend, while Stuart Duff and Marc Young are both unavailable.

It leaves manager Jamie Watt with a headache at the back, with a rejig of his team likely for the game at Prestonfield.

Watt said: “It leaves us right on the brink with defenders. For a big game like that you want everyone available, so it’s probably moving boys and playing them out of position to make up a defence.

“We’ve still got quality there so we’ll make the best out of the situation.”

Banks o'Dee manager Jamie Watt.
Opponents Linlithgow have undergone some significant changes off the park recently, parting company with manager Brown Ferguson.

In his place has come Gordon Herd, who will be in the dugout for the first time against the Dee this weekend.

Watt added: “We’ve done well in this round – we’ve been in it the last five years since I’ve been here. We’ve got a pretty good record and Linlithgow are obviously a strong team.

“They haven’t had the best of starts so there’s a chance for us to have a go at them and fingers crossed get a positive result.

“There’s obviously been a bit of turmoil there with the manager leaving. That’s something we can take advantage of but we know they’re a strong team.”

Banks o’Dee reached the second last season, seeing off Vale of Leithen and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale before they were beaten by Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Watt hopes today’s game can be the start of a Scottish Cup run for the Spain Park outfit.

He said: “To get this tie in the preliminary round is a bit of a sickener but if we get through, there’s nothing better than watching the draw being made to see who you’ve got.

“With a bit of luck you can progress through two or three rounds in the Scottish Cup. That’s what we all want so hopefully come Saturday night, we’re in that first-round draw.”

