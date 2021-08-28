Banks o’Dee face defensive injury headache for Scottish Cup trip to Linlithgow Rose

Banks o’Dee face a defensive crisis ahead of their Scottish Cup trip to East of Scotland Premier Division side Linlithgow Rose.

Centre-back Matt Robertson broke his wrist in the 4-3 win over Harthill Royal in the Junior Cup last weekend, while Stuart Duff and Marc Young are both unavailable.

It leaves manager Jamie Watt with a headache at the back, with a rejig of his team likely for the game at Prestonfield.

Watt said: “It leaves us right on the brink with defenders. For a big game like that you want everyone available, so it’s probably moving boys and playing them out of position to make up a defence.

“We’ve still got quality there so we’ll make the best out of the situation.”

Opponents Linlithgow have undergone some significant changes off the park recently, parting company with manager Brown Ferguson.

In his place has come Gordon Herd, who will be in the dugout for the first time against the Dee this weekend.

Watt added: “We’ve done well in this round – we’ve been in it the last five years since I’ve been here. We’ve got a pretty good record and Linlithgow are obviously a strong team.

“They haven’t had the best of starts so there’s a chance for us to have a go at them and fingers crossed get a positive result.

“There’s obviously been a bit of turmoil there with the manager leaving. That’s something we can take advantage of but we know they’re a strong team.”

Banks o’Dee reached the second last season, seeing off Vale of Leithen and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale before they were beaten by Highland League side Fraserburgh.

Watt hopes today’s game can be the start of a Scottish Cup run for the Spain Park outfit.

He said: “To get this tie in the preliminary round is a bit of a sickener but if we get through, there’s nothing better than watching the draw being made to see who you’ve got.

“With a bit of luck you can progress through two or three rounds in the Scottish Cup. That’s what we all want so hopefully come Saturday night, we’re in that first-round draw.”