Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Colony Park gear up for the visit of Culter in the Superleague

By Reporter
September 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Colony Park welcome Culter in the McBookie.com Superleague this Saturday.
In the McBookie.com Superleague, Culter travel to Colony Park with fellow challengers Bridge of Don Thistle also on the road at Deveronside.

At New Advocates Park, East End face Hall Russell United, while Hermes welcome Montrose Roselea to Lochside Park.

Maud go to Nairn St Ninian and The Meadows is the venue for Ellon United versus Banchory St Ternan.

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale entertain Buchanhaven Hearts, Stonehaven visit Aberdeen University, while at College Park, Fraserburgh United meet Sunnybank and Dufftown have home advantage against Longside.

Leaders Newmachar United are at home to Cruden Bay in the Second Division, with Forres Thistle at home to Glentanar. New Elgin are in Keith to face Islavale and Whitehills host Burghead Thistle.

In Section 5 of the League Cup, it should be a cracker at Ian Mair Park, where Dyce meet Banks o’ Dee.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

