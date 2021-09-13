Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Goals galore in the North Regional Cup as Stonehaven score 20 without reply

By Reporter
September 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Culter's Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Culter's Nicky Wozniak with the ball, surrounded by Dyce defenders. Picture by Kenny Elrick

There were goals galore in the opening round of the North Regional Cup with both Stonehaven and Banks o’ Dee hitting double figures.

At Glenury Park, David Baillie fired seven as Stonehaven hit 20 without reply against luckless New Elgin with Keith Horne (4), James Baxter (3), Adam McLennan (2), Danny Anderson, Blair Duthie, Ludi Metelski and an own goal completing the rout.

Not to be outdone, Dee ran up 15 at Spain Park where Islavale were the visitors with five-goal Lachie MacLeod leading the way assisted by Jack Henderson (4), Jamie Buglass (2), Michael Philipson (2), Rob Armstrong and Mark Gilmour.

Second division leaders Newmachar United arguably produced the result of the day with a 7-2 home success against Superleague Hall Russell United in which doubles from Greg Wood, James McMahon and Chris Hardie and a Ryan Whelan effort did the damage.

At Pleasure Park, Maud were stunned by First Division Stoneywood Parkvale, who ran out 5-0 victors with counters from James Olufome (2), Neale Davidson, Barin Faleye and Kyle McKillop-Hall.

Nicky Wozniak nets from the spot for Culter against Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Ewan Clark, Glen Mutch and Lewis Hendry were on target as Rothie Rovers accounted for Aberdeen University while at Ian Mair Park, Sam Robertson, Gordon Forsyth and Jordan Leyden scored as Dyce defeated ten man Culter, who had Ryan Stewart dismissed and replied through Nikolas Wozniak.

Scott Kerr, Adam Joji and Josh Bolton all fired braces as East End thumped Burghead Thistle 6-1 at New Advocates Park while strikes from Ross Cowe and Jamie Shewan saw Buchanhaven Hearts get the better of Forres Thistle with a 2-1 success in which Sean McIntosh responded for the Jags.

At Milton Park, Sunnybank won 5-4 on spot kicks after a 2-2 share with Banchory St Ternan with Josh Petrie and Kevin Robertson scoring for the Heathryfold outfit while Colony Park won 2-1 at Cruden Bay, where Connor Killoh and Graeme Cochrane were on the mark for the Inverurie side with the hosts Elijah Ogunwale also finding the net.

Goals from Noel Scott (2) and Euan Simpson saw Whitehills progress by the odd goal in five at the expense of Deveronside who replied via Shaun Sopel and Philip Watt.

Jordan Andrew (2) and Matthew Hawes were the Nairn St. Ninian goal heroes in the 3-2 victory over Bridge of Don Thistle while the tie between Hermes and Montrose Roselea at Lochside Park was postponed due to a COVID outbreak in the visitors camp.

In the McBookie.com First Division, goals from Kelvin Main and Shaun Cameron gave Dufftown a 2-1 win at Fraserburgh United while Logside ran out 3-1 victors in Section 4 of the League Cup.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH REGIONAL CUP

First round:

Banchory St. Ternan 2-2 Sunnybank (Sunnybank won 5-4 on pens)

Banks O’Dee 15-0 Islavale

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-1 Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay 1-2 Colony Park

Dyce 3-1 Culter

East End 6-1 Burghead Thistle

Hermes P-P Montrose Roselea

Maud 0-5 Stoneywood Parkvale

Nairn St. Ninian 3-2 Bridge of Don Thistle

Newmachar United 7-2 Hall Russell United

Rothie Rovers 3-0 Aberdeen University

Stonehaven 20-0 New Elgin

Whitehills 3-2 Deveronside

McBOOKIE.com FIRST DIVISION

Fraserburgh United 1-2 Dufftown

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 4

Ellon United 1-3 Longside

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]