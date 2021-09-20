North Region Junior football: Win over Maud sees Hermes top McBookie.com Superleague

A Jack Craig brace for Hermes at Maud saw the Lochside Park side go top of the McBookie.com Superleague on goal difference.

They leapt above Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle, who drew one apiece at Aberdeen Sports Village. Stewart Rennie’s first half opener for the Jags was cancelled out by substitute Ryan Smart with 14 minutes remaining.

Goals from Andy Davidson and Sean McHardy gave Hall Russell United a 2-1 victory over Montrose Roselea at Denmore Park, while Adam Joji (two) and Scott Kerr were on target as East End won 3-0 at The Meadows against Ellon United.

At Milton Park, Banchory St. Ternan ran out 1-0 winners over Dyce, with the game between Colony Park and Nairn St. Ninian postponed.

The First Division’s top three all recorded fine wins – leaders Stoneywood Park recovered from the loss of the opening goal to get the better of Aberdeen University thanks to a Neale Davidson double, while, at Glenury Park, first half counters from Keith Horne, Alan Lloyd, David Baillie and Robbie Renwick had Stonehaven on easy street at the expense of Sunnybank, for whom Dom Rae notched a late consolation.

Dufftown were the day’s biggest scorers with Shaun Gair (three), Kelvin Main, Ben Cullen, Callum Clark and Baylee Campbell all finding the net in the 7-0 rout of Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the Friday night fixture, Fraserburgh United won 2-1 at Longside.

Newmachar United remain six points clear in the Second Division, but they had to come from behind to see off Islavale 3-2. Matty Tough fired the winner, with own goals courtesy of Liam Wood and Scott Barron helping United on their way, while Gary Morrison and Mickey Simpson struck for the Keith side.

Ash Vasey, Jake Stewart (2), Ewan Clark and an own goal saw Rothie Rovers defeat Burghead Thisle 5-3 in a high scoring affair, with Jamie Davidson, Kelvin Mackenzie and Jordan Clark converting for the visitors.

A Matty Davidson hat-trick was the highlight of Forres Thistle’s 6-1 success at Whitehills. Sean McIntosh, Neil Moir and Matty Milne were also on the mark, while Jamie Brown scored both goals as Glentanar won 2-1 at New Elgin.

FIXTURES

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Hermes v Dyce

(7.30pm kick-off)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP ROUND TWO

Aberdeen University v Lochee United

Banks o’ Dee v Syngenta

Brechin Victoria v Newmachar United

Carnoustie Panmure v Fraserburgh United

Culter v Beith

Dundee East Craigie v Banchory St. Ternan

Dundee North End v Colony Park

Glentanar v Kirkintilloch Rob Roy

Petershill v Stoneywood Parkvale

(Kick-offs 2.30pm)

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

East End v Deveronside

Maud v Ellon United

Nairn St. Ninian

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts v Sunnybank

Longside v Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle v Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay v Islavale

Whitehills v Rothie Rovers

LEAGUE CUP SECTION SEVEN

Bridge of Don Thistle v Montrose Roselea

(Kick-offs 2pm)