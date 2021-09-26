Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021
Sport / Football

Loch Ness reclaim top spot after making winning start at new Fortrose home against St Duthus

By Andy Skinner
September 26, 2021, 11:45 am
Loch Ness in action.
Loch Ness reclaimed top spot in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 3-2 victory over St Duthus at Fortrose.

Shane Carling’s men were playing their first fixture at King George V Park after making the decision to relocate from Inverness, and they made it a winning start at their new surroundings following a five-goal thriller.

Early goals from Andrew Miller and Josh Race had put the home side in command, however strikes from Jake Lockett and Barry Kenny restored parity.

David Watson’s penalty on the hour mark secured the victory for Loch Ness however, which put them two points ahead of Halkirk United at the summit.

The Caithness outfit were defeated 4-2 at home by Alness United, who triumphed thanks to Michael MacKenzie’s double and goals from Dean Allison and Alexander Mackay. Kyle Henderson and Jonah Martens were on target for the hosts.

Golspie Sutherland were the big scorers of the day as they recorded their first league win of the season in emphatic fashion, courtesy of an 8-1 victory over Orkney.

Liam Bremner netted five goals, with further strikes from Eddie MacGregor, Shaun Urquhart and Sam Mackay securing the win against an Orkney side who netted a consolation through Steven Hellewell.

Third-placed Invergordon had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Bonar Bridge, with Ken Morrison’s early goal for the visitors cancelled out by Jack Mitchell.

Bottom side Inverness Athletic are still searching for their first triumph after going down 4-1 at home to Thurso, who netted through Cameron Montgomery’s double and goals from James McLean and Saleem Bremner, with Cal White on target for the hosts.

