Loch Ness reclaim top spot after making winning start at new Fortrose home against St Duthus

Loch Ness reclaimed top spot in the North Caledonian League thanks to a 3-2 victory over St Duthus at Fortrose.

Shane Carling’s men were playing their first fixture at King George V Park after making the decision to relocate from Inverness, and they made it a winning start at their new surroundings following a five-goal thriller.

FT: @LochNessFC 3-2 @StDuthusFC. Another three points on the board for Loch Ness today. Great effort from all the lads! Time to maintain this 100% record here at the Fortress that is Fortrose. 💪 pic.twitter.com/tFHlnMTRQc — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) September 25, 2021

Early goals from Andrew Miller and Josh Race had put the home side in command, however strikes from Jake Lockett and Barry Kenny restored parity.

David Watson’s penalty on the hour mark secured the victory for Loch Ness however, which put them two points ahead of Halkirk United at the summit.

The Caithness outfit were defeated 4-2 at home by Alness United, who triumphed thanks to Michael MacKenzie’s double and goals from Dean Allison and Alexander Mackay. Kyle Henderson and Jonah Martens were on target for the hosts.

Golspie Sutherland were the big scorers of the day as they recorded their first league win of the season in emphatic fashion, courtesy of an 8-1 victory over Orkney.

Liam Bremner netted five goals, with further strikes from Eddie MacGregor, Shaun Urquhart and Sam Mackay securing the win against an Orkney side who netted a consolation through Steven Hellewell.

Third-placed Invergordon had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Bonar Bridge, with Ken Morrison’s early goal for the visitors cancelled out by Jack Mitchell.

Bottom side Inverness Athletic are still searching for their first triumph after going down 4-1 at home to Thurso, who netted through Cameron Montgomery’s double and goals from James McLean and Saleem Bremner, with Cal White on target for the hosts.