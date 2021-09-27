Junior football: Three north-east teams through to the last 32 of the Scottish Junior Cup

Banks o’ Dee and Newmachar United, along with Dyce, will fly the north-east flag in the last 32 of the Scottish Junior Cup after the second round ties saw seven local sides eliminated.

At Spain Park, a Lachie MacLeod brace and counters from Michael Philipson and Kane Winton gave Banks o’ Dee a 4-2 success over Syngenta, who replied through Kevin Fotheringham and Andy Rodgers, while it was a Greg Wood double that gave Newmachar United the 2-1 victory at Brechin Vics.

At Crombie Park, strikes from Kenny McLean, Paul Frize and Calum Watt saw Beith progress at the expense of Culter with a scoreline that flattered the visitors.

Aberdeen University lost out 4-0 at home to Lochee United, Fraserburgh United were beaten 3-0 at Carnoustie Panmure, Banchory St Ternan lost heavily at Dundee East Craigie while there were losses on the road for Colony Park and Stoneywood Parkvale at Dundee North End and Petershill respectively.

At Woodside, Glentanar suffered a 6-1 reversal at the hands of Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, East End move up to fifth after goals from a 4-1 success against Deveronside, who replied through James Duguid. The East End scorers were Adam Joji, Finlay Johnston, Connor Wood and Greg Pirie.

Jack Walker, Steven Goodlad and a trialist found the net as Maud defeated Ellon United 3-1 while it was an identical outcome for Nairn St Ninian at home to Hall Russell United with Jordan Andrew, Gavin Chisholm and Colin Mason on the mark.

In the Friday evening clash, Hermes got the better of Dyce, the 2-1 win seeing the Lochside Park outfit go three points clear at the head of the pack.

In the First Division, Peter Bruce hit four as Buchanhaven Hearts beat Sunnybank with a 5-1 triumph, with an own goal completing the home scoring and Dom Rae firing Bank’s consolation. In the other game, Longside prevailed 2-1 at home to Dufftown.

Rothie Rovers closed the gap at the head of the Second Division to just three points, Stuart Hodge (2), Jake Stewart and Ewan Clark grabbing the goals in the 4-1 win at Whitehills.

Elsewhere, Chris Aikhamhenze fired the game’s only goal as Cruden Bay accounted for Islavale and it was 1-apiece between Burghead Thistle and Forres Thistle.

In Section 7 of the League Cup, Bridge of Don Thistle won 2-0 against Montrose Roselea at Aberdeen Sports Village thanks to first half efforts from Paul Napier and Chris Angus.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Round 2

Aberdeen University 0-4 Lochee United

Banks o’ Dee 4-2 Syngenta

Brechin Victoria 1-2 Newmachar United

Carnoustie Panmure 3-0 Fraserburgh United

Culter 0-3 Beith

Dundee East Craigie 7-2 Banchory St. Ternan

Dundee North End 3-0 Colony Park

Glentanar 1-6 Kirkintilloch Rob Roy

Petershill 4-0 Stoneywood Parkvale

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

East End 4-1 Deveronside

Hermes 2-1 Dyce

Maud 3-1 Ellon United

Nairn St. Ninian 3-1 Hall Russell United

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 5-1 Sunnybank

Longside 2-1 Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 1-1 Forres Thistle

Cruden Bay 1-0 Islavale

Whitehills 1-4 Rothie Rovers

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 7

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-0 Montrose Roselea