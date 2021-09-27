Brothers bow out as co-bosses of St Duthus after tricky start to North Caledonian League season

Brothers Stuart and Andrew Ross have quit as co-managers of North Caledonian League side St Duthus.

The siblings have handed in their resignations just 48 hours after a 3-2 defeat against Loch Ness left the Tain club with one win from their first five fixtures and in eighth position.

It comes just two weeks after the duo celebrated 100 games in charge of the Saints.

A club statement released on Monday said: “It is with a heavy heart that the club have accepted the resignations of Stuart Ross and Andrew Ross, who step down from their posts as co-managers with immediate effect.

It is with a heavy heart that the club have accepted the resignations of Stuart Ross and Andrew Ross, who step down from their posts as co-managers with immediate effect.

Club statement ⬇️https://t.co/Bn8CapM5Gv pic.twitter.com/XuOrT3SIXR — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) September 27, 2021

“On behalf of the St Duthus committee, we wish to thank Stuart and Andrew for their efforts over the past six seasons.

“The club shall remain indebted to them for the commitment and passion they have shown in helping us build a vibrant and successful club here in Tain. They leave with our very best wishes for the future.

“Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers will take charge of first-team affairs as interim co-managers until a permanent management team can be confirmed.”

Under the Ross brothers, St Duthus rejoined the North Caledonian League after a decade out and have helped secure successive top four finishes as well as winning the North Caledonian Cup in 2017/2018 and the Football Times Cup in 2019/2020.