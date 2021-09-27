Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football

Brothers bow out as co-bosses of St Duthus after tricky start to North Caledonian League season

By Paul Chalk
September 27, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 5:32 pm
Brothers and co-managers Stuart and Andrew Ross have resigned from St Duthus.
Brothers Stuart and Andrew Ross have quit as co-managers of North Caledonian League side St Duthus.

The siblings have handed in their resignations just 48 hours after a 3-2 defeat against Loch Ness left the Tain club with one win from their first five fixtures and in eighth position.

It comes just two weeks after the duo celebrated 100 games in charge of the Saints.

A club statement released on Monday said: “It is with a heavy heart that the club have accepted the resignations of Stuart Ross and Andrew Ross, who step down from their posts as co-managers with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the St Duthus committee, we wish to thank Stuart and Andrew for their efforts over the past six seasons.

“The club shall remain indebted to them for the commitment and passion they have shown in helping us build a vibrant and successful club here in Tain. They leave with our very best wishes for the future.

“Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers will take charge of first-team affairs as interim co-managers until a permanent management team can be confirmed.”

Under the Ross brothers, St Duthus rejoined the North Caledonian League after a decade out and have helped secure successive top four finishes as well as winning the North Caledonian Cup in 2017/2018 and the Football Times Cup in 2019/2020.

