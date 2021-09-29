Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Sport / Football

Westdyke looking to bounce back after heavy defeat to Montrose

By Sophie Goodwin
September 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 9:11 pm
Westdyke women's squad

Westdyke Ladies FC boss Jonathan Watt remains optimistic about his side’s SWF Championship North season despite a heavy defeat against unbeaten Montrose.

The scoreline could have been worse for the Aberdeen side had young goalkeeper Stephanie Hodgson not produced a series of fine saves.

Watt believes his players will have learned some valuable lessons from the experience.

He said: “We always knew this was going to be a tough game and we set up in a way to try and contain Montrose and play on the break.

“For the first 20, 25 minutes I think we frustrated them and our plan was working reasonably well, and we did provide a threat ourselves when we played in the wide areas.

“In possession we just lacked that little bit of composure and quality in our passing at times.

“When we went behind, we worked hard to maintain our shape and our midfield were working tirelessly to close them down and restrict them to longer balls over the top.

“Going in 5-0 down at half time felt a little harsh on us, but we talked and regrouped and the determination and work rate was pleasing to see in the second half and we closed some of the gaps that were appearing later in the first half.”

Westdyke will come up against another tough opponent this weekend when they host East Fife at Lawsondale.

Watt added: “Whilst the scoreline against Montrose hurts, we do learn a lot from such matches and the reaction from the girls has been good already. We will work hard this week in our preparation for another very tough test this Sunday when we welcome East Fife to Lawsondale.

“They are another team unbeaten in the Championship North so far.”

Grampian Ladies FC

Grampian Ladies FC played a part in SWF Championship North history on Sunday as they played against Inverness Caley Thistle’s in the Highland club’s first ever fixture at Caledonian Stadium.

The Aberdeen side were on the receiving end of a 12-2 defeat and head coach George Duncan had nothing but praise for Grampian’s opponents.

He said: “It was a really great experience for all the girls, especially the under-17s who joined the squad.

“Our opponents were phenomenal to be fair. Clinical and ruthless in front of goal and some of their play was a joy to watch. But our girls never once threw the towel in.

“We were much improved in the second half managing to score a couple of goals and had a few other great chances.”

 

