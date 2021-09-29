Westdyke looking to bounce back after heavy defeat to Montrose

Westdyke Ladies FC boss Jonathan Watt remains optimistic about his side’s SWF Championship North season despite a heavy defeat against unbeaten Montrose.

The scoreline could have been worse for the Aberdeen side had young goalkeeper Stephanie Hodgson not produced a series of fine saves.

Watt believes his players will have learned some valuable lessons from the experience.

He said: “We always knew this was going to be a tough game and we set up in a way to try and contain Montrose and play on the break.

“For the first 20, 25 minutes I think we frustrated them and our plan was working reasonably well, and we did provide a threat ourselves when we played in the wide areas.

“In possession we just lacked that little bit of composure and quality in our passing at times.

“When we went behind, we worked hard to maintain our shape and our midfield were working tirelessly to close them down and restrict them to longer balls over the top.

“Going in 5-0 down at half time felt a little harsh on us, but we talked and regrouped and the determination and work rate was pleasing to see in the second half and we closed some of the gaps that were appearing later in the first half.”

Westdyke will come up against another tough opponent this weekend when they host East Fife at Lawsondale.

Watt added: “Whilst the scoreline against Montrose hurts, we do learn a lot from such matches and the reaction from the girls has been good already. We will work hard this week in our preparation for another very tough test this Sunday when we welcome East Fife to Lawsondale.

“They are another team unbeaten in the Championship North so far.”

Grampian Ladies FC

Grampian Ladies FC played a part in SWF Championship North history on Sunday as they played against Inverness Caley Thistle’s in the Highland club’s first ever fixture at Caledonian Stadium.

The Aberdeen side were on the receiving end of a 12-2 defeat and head coach George Duncan had nothing but praise for Grampian’s opponents.

He said: “It was a really great experience for all the girls, especially the under-17s who joined the squad.

“Our opponents were phenomenal to be fair. Clinical and ruthless in front of goal and some of their play was a joy to watch. But our girls never once threw the towel in.

“We were much improved in the second half managing to score a couple of goals and had a few other great chances.”