Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Juniors: League leaders Hermes on the road to Banchory

By Dave Macdermid
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Jack Craig, pictured left, will hope to maintain his goalscoring form for Hermes.
Jack Craig, pictured left, will hope to maintain his goalscoring form for Hermes.

There’s a busy McBookie.com league card this weekend with Superleague leaders Hermes making the journey to Milton Park to meet Banchory St Ternan and second-placed Culter at home to bottom of the table Deveronside.

Bridge of Don Thistle, who trail the Crombie Park team on goal difference, welcome second bottom Ellon United to Aberdeen Sports Village.

At New Advocates Park, East End entertain Maud, while Colony Park travel to Ian Mair Park to face Dyce and Montrose Roselea host Nairn St Ninian at Links Park.

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Longside, while Stonehaven, in second, are on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts.

Elsewhere, Dufftown have home advantage against Fraserburgh United with Aberdeen University, currently three points adrift at the foot of the table, at Heathryfold to play Sunnybank.

Newmachar United, who head the Second Division by three points, are away to Burghead Thistle, while challengers Rothie Rovers welcome Cruden Bay to Rothienorman.

In the other games, New Elgin go to Forres Thistle and it’s Woodside for the clash between Glentanar and Islavale.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]