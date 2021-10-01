Juniors: League leaders Hermes on the road to Banchory

There’s a busy McBookie.com league card this weekend with Superleague leaders Hermes making the journey to Milton Park to meet Banchory St Ternan and second-placed Culter at home to bottom of the table Deveronside.

Bridge of Don Thistle, who trail the Crombie Park team on goal difference, welcome second bottom Ellon United to Aberdeen Sports Village.

At New Advocates Park, East End entertain Maud, while Colony Park travel to Ian Mair Park to face Dyce and Montrose Roselea host Nairn St Ninian at Links Park.

First Division pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale are at home to Longside, while Stonehaven, in second, are on the road at Buchanhaven Hearts.

Elsewhere, Dufftown have home advantage against Fraserburgh United with Aberdeen University, currently three points adrift at the foot of the table, at Heathryfold to play Sunnybank.

Newmachar United, who head the Second Division by three points, are away to Burghead Thistle, while challengers Rothie Rovers welcome Cruden Bay to Rothienorman.

In the other games, New Elgin go to Forres Thistle and it’s Woodside for the clash between Glentanar and Islavale.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.