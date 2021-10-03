Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Halkirk United spot-on in cup after eight-goal thriller against Alness United

By Paul Chalk
October 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Four teams remain in the hunt for this season's Football Times Cup.
Halkirk United reached the semi-finals of the Football Times Cup by winning a penalty shoot-out after sharing eight goals against hosts Alness United.

Jonah Martens opened the scoring after just two minutes for Halkirk and a brace from Grant McNab had the visitors cruising by 50 minutes.

Alness display a spirited response as two goals from Ryan McFee and one from Alexander Mackay restored parity.

Marten notched his second of the afternoon as Halkirk looked on course for victory, but Alness again responded through Iain Ross.

In the end, it came down to spot-kicks and Halkirk ran out 4-2 victors.

Thurso reach semis after goal feast

There were also eight goals in Ullapool as Thurso stormed back from 2-0 down to win 5-3 against Lewis and Harris.

James Morrison and Luke Mackay goals had Lewis and Harris 2-0 in front after just six minutes.

However, Marc MacGregor’s double, including one from the spot, made it 2-1 before an own goal put Thurso ahead.

Innes Macintosh increased the scoreline to 4-2 early in the second half before Robert Jones gave Lewis and Harris a fighting chance with another goal.

However, a stoppage-time Connor MacIntosh got a fifth for Thurso to ensure they progressed.

Early league leaders Loch Ness continued their fine form as they also reached the last four of the cup as a second half Martin Mainland goal made all the difference against Inverness Athletic at Fortrose.

The semi-final line-up is Nairn County reserves v Halkirk United and Loch Ness v Thurso. These ties are set for October 23.

Champions Golspie on cloud nine

In the North Caledonian League, champions Golspie Sutherland, in only their third league match of the season, scored a superb 9-0 rout of Bonar Bridge.

Four Liam Bremner goals, two of which were penalties, along with goals from player/boss Sam Mackay, Gary Pullen, Alfie Mackay, Shaun Urquhart and Conor Cormack took Golspie up to fifth in the table.

Nairn County reserves are third with three wins from four outings after they edged past Orkney 2-1 at Helmsdale just two weeks after they had won 4-3 in Orkney.

Grant Hogg put Nairn in front on the stroke of half-time, which was cancelled out by Liam Delday on 66 minutes.

However, Hogg was the late hero as he netted the winner with just three minutes to go.

Like Golspie, Invergordon remain unbeaten following their 1-1 draw with St Duthus, who had caretaker bosses Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers running the team after the resignations of Stuart and Andrew Ross last week.

Ben Bruce shot the Saints ahead after just eight minutes, but Cammy Mackintosh replied in the second half to secure a point apiece.

 

 

