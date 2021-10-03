Halkirk United spot-on in cup after eight-goal thriller against Alness United

Halkirk United reached the semi-finals of the Football Times Cup by winning a penalty shoot-out after sharing eight goals against hosts Alness United.

Jonah Martens opened the scoring after just two minutes for Halkirk and a brace from Grant McNab had the visitors cruising by 50 minutes.

Alness display a spirited response as two goals from Ryan McFee and one from Alexander Mackay restored parity.

FOOTBALL TIMES CUP ROUND 2 FULL TIMES

Alness 4 v Halkirk 4 (4-2 Halkirk on pens)

Loch Ness 1 v Inverness 0

Lewis & Harris 3 v Thurso 5

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FULL TIMES

Nairn 'A' 2 v Orkney 1

Golspie 9 v Bonar 0

Invergordon 1 v St.Duthus 1

Marten notched his second of the afternoon as Halkirk looked on course for victory, but Alness again responded through Iain Ross.

In the end, it came down to spot-kicks and Halkirk ran out 4-2 victors.

Thurso reach semis after goal feast

There were also eight goals in Ullapool as Thurso stormed back from 2-0 down to win 5-3 against Lewis and Harris.

James Morrison and Luke Mackay goals had Lewis and Harris 2-0 in front after just six minutes.

However, Marc MacGregor’s double, including one from the spot, made it 2-1 before an own goal put Thurso ahead.

Innes Macintosh increased the scoreline to 4-2 early in the second half before Robert Jones gave Lewis and Harris a fighting chance with another goal.

90'+6 Lewis & Harris – Thurso FC 3-5: Match ended

However, a stoppage-time Connor MacIntosh got a fifth for Thurso to ensure they progressed.

Early league leaders Loch Ness continued their fine form as they also reached the last four of the cup as a second half Martin Mainland goal made all the difference against Inverness Athletic at Fortrose.

FULL TIME RESULT: Loch Ness 1-0 @InvernessAthFC In the quarter final of the football times cup. Goal Scorer: @MartinMainland MOTM: @MartinMainland Thanks to Inverness for a good game.

The semi-final line-up is Nairn County reserves v Halkirk United and Loch Ness v Thurso. These ties are set for October 23.

Champions Golspie on cloud nine

In the North Caledonian League, champions Golspie Sutherland, in only their third league match of the season, scored a superb 9-0 rout of Bonar Bridge.

Four Liam Bremner goals, two of which were penalties, along with goals from player/boss Sam Mackay, Gary Pullen, Alfie Mackay, Shaun Urquhart and Conor Cormack took Golspie up to fifth in the table.

Nairn County reserves are third with three wins from four outings after they edged past Orkney 2-1 at Helmsdale just two weeks after they had won 4-3 in Orkney.

Grant Hogg put Nairn in front on the stroke of half-time, which was cancelled out by Liam Delday on 66 minutes.

However, Hogg was the late hero as he netted the winner with just three minutes to go.

The Reserves are up to third in the 11-team League after Grant Hogg's double saw off Orkney today at Helmsdale.

Like Golspie, Invergordon remain unbeaten following their 1-1 draw with St Duthus, who had caretaker bosses Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers running the team after the resignations of Stuart and Andrew Ross last week.

Ben Bruce shot the Saints ahead after just eight minutes, but Cammy Mackintosh replied in the second half to secure a point apiece.