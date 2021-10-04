Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Junior football: Big Superleague wins for Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle

By Reporter
October 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Andrew Close of Banchory St Ternan holds off Hermes' Michael Dawson. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Culter were the day’s top scorers as they crushed foot of the table 10-0 in the McBookie.com Superleague at Crombie Park.

William Mathers led the way with a first-half treble, Lewis Jopp hit a brace after the break and Nikolaz Wozniak, Ryan Stewart, Kai Ross, Liam Todd and Neal McTavish all pitched in with singles.

Bridge of Don Thistle thumped Ellon United 7-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village while Hermes stay top of the table after winning 3-0 at Banchory St Ternan thanks to efforts from Jack Craig, Connor McKenzie and Ross Gibbon.

Colony Park were 2-1 victors at Dyce thanks to goals from Fraser Bruce and Connor Killoh, with Sam Robertson firing the counter for the home side.

East End won 4-2 against Maud at New Advocates Park and at Links Park, Montrose Roselea defeated Nairn St. Ninian 3-0.

Banchory St Ternan’s Jordan Reid tackles Hermes player Michael Dawson. Picture by Scott Baxter.

In the First Division, Buchanhaven Hearts came from behind to shock high-flying Stonehaven 3-1. David Baillie put Hive in front before strikes from Ross Cowe, Zane Laird and Jamie Shewan turned the game on its head.

A Ben Cullen double and a James Stables effort saw Dufftown defeat Fraserburgh United 3-1 while pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale triumphed 2-1 against Longside.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank prevailed by the odd goal in five at the expense of Aberdeen University.

Second Division challengers Rothie Rovers won 5-1 at home to Cruden Bay to go top on goal difference thanks to a Ewan Clark hat-trick and counters from Kenny Mair and Jamie McKinnon, taking advantage of Newmachar United slipping up 2-1 at Burghead Thistle.

Goals from Mark Simpson, who later missed a penalty, and Scott Barron gave Islavale a 2-1 success at Glentanar, who replied through Aaron Leslie with Forres Thistle edging it 2-1 at home to New Elgin.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 0-3 Hermes

Bridge of Don Thistle 7-1 Ellon United

Culter 10-0 Deveronside

Dyce 1-2 Colony Park

East End 4-2 Maud

Montrose Roselea 3-0 Nairn St. Ninian

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 3-1 Stonehaven

Dufftown 3-1 Fraserburgh United

Stoneywood Parkvale 2-1 Longside

Sunnybank 3-2 Aberdeen University

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-1 Newmachar United

Forres Thistle 2-1 New Elgin

Glentanar 1-2 Islavale

Rothie Rovers 5-1 Cruden Bay

