Junior football: Big Superleague wins for Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle

Culter were the day’s top scorers as they crushed foot of the table 10-0 in the McBookie.com Superleague at Crombie Park.

William Mathers led the way with a first-half treble, Lewis Jopp hit a brace after the break and Nikolaz Wozniak, Ryan Stewart, Kai Ross, Liam Todd and Neal McTavish all pitched in with singles.

Bridge of Don Thistle thumped Ellon United 7-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village while Hermes stay top of the table after winning 3-0 at Banchory St Ternan thanks to efforts from Jack Craig, Connor McKenzie and Ross Gibbon.

Colony Park were 2-1 victors at Dyce thanks to goals from Fraser Bruce and Connor Killoh, with Sam Robertson firing the counter for the home side.

East End won 4-2 against Maud at New Advocates Park and at Links Park, Montrose Roselea defeated Nairn St. Ninian 3-0.

In the First Division, Buchanhaven Hearts came from behind to shock high-flying Stonehaven 3-1. David Baillie put Hive in front before strikes from Ross Cowe, Zane Laird and Jamie Shewan turned the game on its head.

A Ben Cullen double and a James Stables effort saw Dufftown defeat Fraserburgh United 3-1 while pacesetters Stoneywood Parkvale triumphed 2-1 against Longside.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank prevailed by the odd goal in five at the expense of Aberdeen University.

Second Division challengers Rothie Rovers won 5-1 at home to Cruden Bay to go top on goal difference thanks to a Ewan Clark hat-trick and counters from Kenny Mair and Jamie McKinnon, taking advantage of Newmachar United slipping up 2-1 at Burghead Thistle.

Goals from Mark Simpson, who later missed a penalty, and Scott Barron gave Islavale a 2-1 success at Glentanar, who replied through Aaron Leslie with Forres Thistle edging it 2-1 at home to New Elgin.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 0-3 Hermes

Bridge of Don Thistle 7-1 Ellon United

Culter 10-0 Deveronside

Dyce 1-2 Colony Park

East End 4-2 Maud

Montrose Roselea 3-0 Nairn St. Ninian

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 3-1 Stonehaven

Dufftown 3-1 Fraserburgh United

Stoneywood Parkvale 2-1 Longside

Sunnybank 3-2 Aberdeen University

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-1 Newmachar United

Forres Thistle 2-1 New Elgin

Glentanar 1-2 Islavale

Rothie Rovers 5-1 Cruden Bay