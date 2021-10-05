Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pride in Sutherland after women hold nerve to lift SWF Highlands and Islands Cup

By Paul Chalk
October 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2021, 8:20 am
Tracey-Anne Montgomery celebrates after putting Sutherland 3-0 ahead
Tracey-Anne Montgomery celebrates after putting Sutherland 3-0 ahead

Delighted coach John Smith spoke of his pride after Sutherland lifted the SWF Highlands and Islands League Cup after a thrilling 3-2 final win against Clach.

A large and enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the action at Station Park, Nairn, on Sunday as two of the north’s strongest teams served up a cracker.

It is the first major honour for the three-year-old club, which is based in Helmsdale, and follows on from them finishing as runners-up to Caley Thistle’s development team in the Highlands and Islands League.

Sutherland won the Highlands and Islands Cup, beating Clach 3-2 at Station Park, Nairn, on Sunday.

It was a real toe-to-toe contest, but goals from Paige-Lee Miller put Sutherland 2-0 ahead by half-time.

The showpiece looked done and dusted when Tracey-Anne Montgomery added a third goal when she won the race to the ball before tucking it away.

Lilywhites’ fightback added to drama

Clach rallied, however, and got back into it with a penalty from Betty Ross and scrambled second strike from Shannon Fulton.

The Merkinchers threw everything at their opponents, who put their bodies on the line to maintain their one-goal advantage and secure the victory.

Smith admits it was a tense conclusion as their opponents fought back superbly into the tie, but he feels the triumph was just reward for a campaign of top effort.

He said: “It was a great experience. The girls thoroughly enjoyed their day.

“They have done really well all season. It’s our first season in the league and the players have been dedicated and professional in the way they’ve gone about the whole season.

“It was a thrilling final and I was certainly getting nervous towards the end when it came back to 3-2. Thankfully they saw out the last 10 minutes to pick up the cup.”

Commitment hailed by coach

Smith explained the players also show true dedication by the miles they put in just to make training and matches from a distance.

He added: “They are not all local girls, they come from all over Sutherland. We have players coming from Kinlochbervie, Lochinver, Scourie, so travelling 60-70 miles to come to training every week.

“Tracey-Anne is in the army and based in Leuchars at the moment, which is another example of commitment at the club.

“We were too late to join the league the first time, but we were all set to go for the 2020 season. Three days before our first match, Covid struck, so it has been a long wait, but Sunday’s success is all down to the girls and their hard work and effort.

“As a coach, I could not have been happier and was immensely proud.”

Backing appreciated as cup is won

The coach was grateful for the support from the local community, both in terms of the fans who travelled to Station Park and for the businesses who dug deep to back them.

He said: “The support we had on Sunday was tremendous. The stand at Nairn looked jam-packed and it was busy on the other side too.

“It was brilliant and great for Scottish women’s football. We have tremendous support from many local businesses all around Sutherland.

“Over the last week, we’ve had many donations and sponsorships, which makes it even more special. Winning the cup shows how appreciative we are for their support.”

Two-goal star Miller heading home

After lifting a trophy in the first term, the foundations are there for a strong 2022, although there will be at least one enforced change as their two-goal cup final stars departs.

Smith said: “It’s a case of now consolidating on what we have achieved this season. There will be one or two areas we’ll have to change as we look to see who is available to play again next season.

“For example, Paige, who is an American, goes back home later this year and she will be a big miss for us. I am sure there will be other girls ready to step up and take their chance.”

Finishing at home to champions ICT

Sutherland round off their campaign at home to champions ICT this Sunday at Couper Park, Helmsdale, with a 2pm kick-off, and both teams have reason to celebrate.

Smith is relishing this final encounter, adding: “Caley Thistle won the championship recently when they beat Clach.

“We can’t catch them now, but we’re looking forward to it. It should be a really good game.”

ICT will be presented with their title trophy by the SWF after the match.

