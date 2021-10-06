Stonehaven Ladies look to establish competitive presence in SWF Championship North

Stonehaven Ladies are hoping to come out of their period of transition as a more competitive club in SWF Championship North.

Stonehaven previously played in SWFL Division 2 North, finishing high in the table, but the move to performance league SWF Championship North has come with its difficulties.

The club now have to meet relevant criteria to participate in the SWF Championship format, something which has highlighted the disparities within the Scottish women’s football leagues.

Championship teams must meet a whole host of personnel criteria that include clubs needing to have welfare and wellbeing officers, physiotherapists, first-aiders, and fully qualified coaches as well as extensive media requirements such as providing team lines, programmes and filming matches.

Chairwoman Lisa Penny has been with the club for almost 10 years, a time in which they have transitioned from a recreational side to playing in a performance league, but she believes they have what it takes to adapt to the demands of the Championship.

Penny said: “I think you do see a big difference with the clubs that have the backing and support of a men’s team, and the facilities that helps with.

“It’s something that we are working on and hopefully our relationship with the men’s team (Stonehaven Juniors) will go from strength to strength.

“It is something we have noticed with the clubs that are doing really well in the league – there’s a massive difference between them and ourselves – but it is something we are definitely working towards.

“We are trying really hard to meet the criteria. We’re in this transition period and we are willing to do it in order to keep Stoney going and keep progressing at a high level.”

Penny has implemented changes from the top, which has improved the way the club is run.

The chairwoman said: “The committee is now comprised of players and non-players, who are completely independent. The mixed representation has helped strike a balance to put the interests of the club as a priority.

“It is a lot of work involved to keep the club running at this level. It’s about making sure everyone’s views are taken into account and to keep the club running as smoothly as possible.

“I think we’ve managed to do it quite well, it’s something I’m proud of.”

Stonehaven may have struggled for form this season, but the club always maintain a positive attitude even when things get difficult on the pitch, thanks to their team bond.

Penny said: “It’s such a good feel around the team. I think we’re described and known in the league as the friendly team, and maybe on the pitch we’re too nice.

“Everyone gets along, I think that’s why they clearly stick around. It’s such a nice club to be part of because everyone works hard for each other; everyone plays for each other.”

A player pathway to be proud of

One area Stonehaven don’t have to worry about stacking up against the criteria is the requirement for a youth pathway. The club currently has 183 girls registered to Stonehaven from under-7 level to the women’s senior squad.

Stoney already see the effect of their youth set-up as players from under-16s and under-17s train and play with the senior squad.

Club captain Charis Bowie believes the growth of the club’s pathway and the restructured SWF leagues is a testament to how women’s football is improving in Scotland.

She said: “It’s been good to see how the pathway is benefitting the club as a whole.

“The number of girls you see playing and loving football now, it is a testament to the profile of the game.

“Now, you can turn on the TV and see English WSL games or the SWPL 1 highlights on Sportscene, it plays a big part.

“Stonehaven is a small rural coastal town with a big city next door, but we do well keeping young girls coming through the pathway and moving them into the ladies squad and getting them to play a big part in it.”