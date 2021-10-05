Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links

Red zones no longer mandatory at Scottish football grounds following updated joint response group guidance

By Andy Skinner
October 5, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 5:36 pm
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen

Scottish clubs will no longer require to have mandatory red zones at matches following updated guidance from the joint response group.

The red zones were introduced at all grounds as part of the JRG’s return to playing protocols last year, following the initial suspension of all football due to Covid-19 in March 2020.

As part of the regulations, clubs have been required to adhere to two-metre distancing measures on match days.

Despite the end of Scottish Government distancing measures in August, and the subsequent return of supporters to matches, red zones continued to be mandatory at matches as a mitigation measure to avoid widespread close contacts jeopardising clubs’ ability to fulfil fixtures.

Clubs will now be allowed to specify their own matchday protocols based on the risk assessments they have carried out, which will allow clubs to facilitate more home and away supporters.

The JRG protocols are still available for clubs to use should they wish.

Scotland supporters during the Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

A JRG statement said: “The Joint Response Group believes it is now appropriate for clubs to make their own business decisions based on their own risk assessments.

“This is in part due to the success of the national vaccination programme, but also in recognition of the expertise and experience of clubs in complying with the government’s existing guidance.

“One key area for clubs to consider, based on their own risk assessment, is the continued adherence to protocols requiring physical distancing in all training and matchday settings – including but not limited to changing rooms, travel, overnight stays, and technical areas – as well as matchday Red Zones.

“The requirement to have a Red Zone will no longer be mandatory but the JRG protocols are still available to use, should clubs wish to continue to implement them.

“Clubs – and for the purposes of clarity, match officials – should be cognisant of close contact criteria remaining at 2m and be aware of the risks any removal could have in the areas outlined above in the event of a positive case.

“Should any club wish to continue with 2m physical distancing measures on match days, this must be accommodated by the home clubs as per the existing protocols. Clubs are asked to discuss and agree match day arrangements as far in advance of the fixture as possible.

“Clubs who are currently testing should continue to do so and highlight any positive cases as normal.  Clubs should also be aware that in the event of any outbreaks or spikes in positive cases, the JRG reserves the right to reintroduce physical distancing requirements.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal