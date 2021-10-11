Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Junior football: Banks o’ Dee pushed all the way by Hermes in Inter Regional Trophy

By Reporter
October 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Sunnybank's Dean Still, far left, is congratulated by Jack Craigie after scoring the opening goal against Longside. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Sunnybank's Dean Still, far left, is congratulated by Jack Craigie after scoring the opening goal against Longside. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Banks o’ Dee were made to fight all the way by Hermes in the second round of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy at Spain Park.

They eventually progressed with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jamie Buglass and Kane Winton with Connor McKenzie on the mark for the visitors.

Mark Bartlet hit four as Dyce cruised to a 7-0 win against Hall Russell United at Ian Mair Park with a Sam Robertson double and a Lyall Keir effort completing the goal action.

At Crombie Park, Culter eased through against Forres Thistle thanks to a Ryan Smart brace and goals from Andy Youngson, Liam Todd and Lenny Johnson.

Sunnybank celebrate the opening goal against Longside, scored by Dean Still (third from left). 

A Curtis Kane hat-trick was the highlight of Stoneywood Parkvale’s excellent 3-2 victory over East End at New Advocates Park, while Cameron Brown and Liam Morrison were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes at Glenury Park after Alan Lloyd had given Stonehaven the interval advantage.

Charlie Scott and Graeme Bain were among the Fraserburgh United scorers as Ellon United were dispatched 3-1 at College Park while Glentanar went through 5-3 on spot kicks after the game at Aberdeen University had finished 1-1. In the Friday evening fixture, Montrose Roselea won 2-0 against Deveronside at Links Park.

In Section 3 of the League Cup, Ewan Clark (2), Jamie McKinnon, Keith Walker and an own goal gave Rothie Rovers a 5-1 win over Maud who replied through Keir Smith.

Thistle go level at the top

In the McBookie.com Superleague, recent signing James Bain fired the winner as Bridge of Don Thistle moved level with Hermes at the top of the table with a 2-1 success against Banchory St Ternan at Aberdeen Sports Village while a couple from Kyle Whyte and a Colin Mason strike gave Nairn St Ninian a good 3-0 home win over Colony Park.

In the sole First Division encounter, Sunnybank thumped Longside 6-0 at Heathryold while Cruden Bay produced the Second Division’s result of the day, triumphing 1-0 at home to Newmachar United.

Kelvin McKenzie scored the game’s only goal as Burghead Thistle took the points at Islavale while Brodie Christie and Dan Taylor were on target for Whitehills in the 2-2 share with New Elgin.

This weekend’s results…

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL TROPHY – Second round: 

Aberdeen University 1-1 Glentanar (Glentanar won 5-3 on pens)

Banks O’Dee 2-1 Hermes

Culter 5-0 Forres Thistle

Dyce 7-0 Hall Russell United

East End 2-3 Stoneywood Parkvale

Fraserburgh United 3-1 Ellon United

Montrose Roselea 2-0 Deveronside

Stonehaven 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1 Banchory St, Ternan

Nairn St. Ninian 3-0 Colony Park

FIRST DIVISION

Sunnybank 6-0 Longside

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 1-0 Newmachar United

Islavale 0-1 Burghead Thistle

Whitehills 2-2 New Elgin

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 3

Rothie Rovers 5-1 Maud

