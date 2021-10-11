Junior football: Banks o’ Dee pushed all the way by Hermes in Inter Regional Trophy

Banks o’ Dee were made to fight all the way by Hermes in the second round of the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy at Spain Park.

They eventually progressed with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jamie Buglass and Kane Winton with Connor McKenzie on the mark for the visitors.

Mark Bartlet hit four as Dyce cruised to a 7-0 win against Hall Russell United at Ian Mair Park with a Sam Robertson double and a Lyall Keir effort completing the goal action.

At Crombie Park, Culter eased through against Forres Thistle thanks to a Ryan Smart brace and goals from Andy Youngson, Liam Todd and Lenny Johnson.

A Curtis Kane hat-trick was the highlight of Stoneywood Parkvale’s excellent 3-2 victory over East End at New Advocates Park, while Cameron Brown and Liam Morrison were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes at Glenury Park after Alan Lloyd had given Stonehaven the interval advantage.

Charlie Scott and Graeme Bain were among the Fraserburgh United scorers as Ellon United were dispatched 3-1 at College Park while Glentanar went through 5-3 on spot kicks after the game at Aberdeen University had finished 1-1. In the Friday evening fixture, Montrose Roselea won 2-0 against Deveronside at Links Park.

In Section 3 of the League Cup, Ewan Clark (2), Jamie McKinnon, Keith Walker and an own goal gave Rothie Rovers a 5-1 win over Maud who replied through Keir Smith.

Thistle go level at the top

In the McBookie.com Superleague, recent signing James Bain fired the winner as Bridge of Don Thistle moved level with Hermes at the top of the table with a 2-1 success against Banchory St Ternan at Aberdeen Sports Village while a couple from Kyle Whyte and a Colin Mason strike gave Nairn St Ninian a good 3-0 home win over Colony Park.

In the sole First Division encounter, Sunnybank thumped Longside 6-0 at Heathryold while Cruden Bay produced the Second Division’s result of the day, triumphing 1-0 at home to Newmachar United.

Kelvin McKenzie scored the game’s only goal as Burghead Thistle took the points at Islavale while Brodie Christie and Dan Taylor were on target for Whitehills in the 2-2 share with New Elgin.

This weekend’s results…

QUEST ENGINEERING INTER REGIONAL TROPHY – Second round:

Aberdeen University 1-1 Glentanar (Glentanar won 5-3 on pens)

Banks O’Dee 2-1 Hermes

Culter 5-0 Forres Thistle

Dyce 7-0 Hall Russell United

East End 2-3 Stoneywood Parkvale

Fraserburgh United 3-1 Ellon United

Montrose Roselea 2-0 Deveronside

Stonehaven 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle 2-1 Banchory St, Ternan

Nairn St. Ninian 3-0 Colony Park

FIRST DIVISION

Sunnybank 6-0 Longside

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 1-0 Newmachar United

Islavale 0-1 Burghead Thistle

Whitehills 2-2 New Elgin

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 3

Rothie Rovers 5-1 Maud