Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Jonah Martens stars as Halkirk defeat champions Golspie to stay top of North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
October 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Halkirk United and Loch Ness are the top two in the North Caledonian League.
Halkirk United and Loch Ness are the top two in the North Caledonian League.

Striker Jonah Martens scored two and created two as North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United defeated champions Golspie Sutherland 4-1.

The Anglers were hosting a team brimming with confidence and firepower and claimed they were the underdogs despite their own sparkling form.

Martens was the star of the show as he netted the third and four goals for his team at Morrison Park.

He lined James Mackintosh up for the 20th-minute opener, but Golspie levelled through Sean Munro, before Graham Macnab restored Halkirk’s advantage 10 minutes before half-time.

Martens turned scorer in the second half as Ewen McElroy’s players roared to victory.

Amateur aces Loch Ness in hunt

Loch Ness are just one point behind with a game in hand after their fine 2-0 win over Thurso in Fortrose.

The Inverness Amateur Premier League champions this summer have carried their form into the competitive NCL and goals from Stefan MacRitchie and Conor Macphee earned Shane Carling’s team full points.

Late double drama at Invergordon

Invergordon are two points from the summit, also with a match in hand over Halkirk, following their thrilling 3-2 comeback win over visitors Nairn County reserves.

Ben Kelly put Invergordon ahead three minutes before the interval, but that was swiftly cancelled out by Nairn’s Kyle MacDonald.

Scott Mutch put the Wee County in front 10 minutes into the second half, but late goals from Kelly and Jack Mackay earned the home side a last-gasp victory.

Four-goal Orkney making moves

Orkney rose to fifth spot as a result of their 4-1 home triumph against Bonar Bridge, who slip to second bottom position.

Goals from Connan Rendall and Aiden Drever earned the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break.

Bonar Bridge responded through a Paul Macdonald goal on 66 minutes and were in the game until goals in the final eight minutes from Liam Deldey and Jamie Flett eased Orkney over the line.

Joe Wilson became the first Orkney player to make 100 appearances for the club, while Delday’s goal made him the first at the club to reach the 50-goal milestone.

Welcome win for Alness United

Alness United posted their second win of the season as they scored a 3-0 success against basement visitors Inverness Athletic.

Last season’s League Two champions have yet to find their feet in the reintroduced full division, but are on the up thanks to goals from Dean Allison, Struan Coli and an own goal.

Cup semis and league action next up

This Saturday is Football Times Cup semi-final day as Loch Ness tackle Thurso and Halkirk United go to Nairn County reserves.

In the league, game of the day sees Golspie Sutherland host Invergordon, while St Duthus face Inverness Athletic in Ardersier in Alan Geegan’s first game in charge of Saints and Bonar Bridge take on Orkney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]