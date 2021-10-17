Jonah Martens stars as Halkirk defeat champions Golspie to stay top of North Caledonian League

Striker Jonah Martens scored two and created two as North Caledonian League leaders Halkirk United defeated champions Golspie Sutherland 4-1.

The Anglers were hosting a team brimming with confidence and firepower and claimed they were the underdogs despite their own sparkling form.

Martens was the star of the show as he netted the third and four goals for his team at Morrison Park.

Updated @MacandMac28 North Caledonian League table after today’s games. pic.twitter.com/iSPNvrWyL0 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) October 16, 2021

He lined James Mackintosh up for the 20th-minute opener, but Golspie levelled through Sean Munro, before Graham Macnab restored Halkirk’s advantage 10 minutes before half-time.

Martens turned scorer in the second half as Ewen McElroy’s players roared to victory.

Amateur aces Loch Ness in hunt

Loch Ness are just one point behind with a game in hand after their fine 2-0 win over Thurso in Fortrose.

The Inverness Amateur Premier League champions this summer have carried their form into the competitive NCL and goals from Stefan MacRitchie and Conor Macphee earned Shane Carling’s team full points.

FULL TIME RESULT: Loch Ness 2-0 Thurso Football Club. Thanks to Thurso for a good game and we wish them a safe journey back up the road. ⚫️🤝🔴 Goal scorers: ⚽️Stefan MacRitchie, ⚽️Conor Macphee. 🍾@Lochnessspirits MOTM: Conor Macphee. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/isFbAG3v25 — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) October 16, 2021

Late double drama at Invergordon

Invergordon are two points from the summit, also with a match in hand over Halkirk, following their thrilling 3-2 comeback win over visitors Nairn County reserves.

GOAL UPDATES – Late goals from Ben Kelly and Jack Mackay for @InvergordonFC FT: Invergordon 3-2 Nairn Co ‘A’ — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) October 16, 2021

Ben Kelly put Invergordon ahead three minutes before the interval, but that was swiftly cancelled out by Nairn’s Kyle MacDonald.

Scott Mutch put the Wee County in front 10 minutes into the second half, but late goals from Kelly and Jack Mackay earned the home side a last-gasp victory.

Four-goal Orkney making moves

Orkney rose to fifth spot as a result of their 4-1 home triumph against Bonar Bridge, who slip to second bottom position.

Goals from Connan Rendall and Aiden Drever earned the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break.

Joe Wilson became the 1st player to have played 100 game and Liam Delday became the 1st player to score 50 goals. We at OFC would like to congratulate both players and thank them for dedication to the club. pic.twitter.com/4o0IR9PDb8 — Orkney FC (@OrkneyFC) October 16, 2021

Bonar Bridge responded through a Paul Macdonald goal on 66 minutes and were in the game until goals in the final eight minutes from Liam Deldey and Jamie Flett eased Orkney over the line.

Joe Wilson became the first Orkney player to make 100 appearances for the club, while Delday’s goal made him the first at the club to reach the 50-goal milestone.

Welcome win for Alness United

Alness United posted their second win of the season as they scored a 3-0 success against basement visitors Inverness Athletic.

Last season’s League Two champions have yet to find their feet in the reintroduced full division, but are on the up thanks to goals from Dean Allison, Struan Coli and an own goal.

Cup semis and league action next up

This Saturday is Football Times Cup semi-final day as Loch Ness tackle Thurso and Halkirk United go to Nairn County reserves.

In the league, game of the day sees Golspie Sutherland host Invergordon, while St Duthus face Inverness Athletic in Ardersier in Alan Geegan’s first game in charge of Saints and Bonar Bridge take on Orkney.