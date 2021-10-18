North Region Junior football: Hall Russell out of McBookie.com Superleague bottom three after win

The only goal of the game from Sean McHardy saw Hall Russell United beat Nairn St. Ninian and move out of the McBookie.com Superleague bottom three.

Meanwhile, Nicky Gray, Lyall Keir and Glen Donald were all on target as Dyce won 3-1 at Maud.

At Links Park, Deveronside’s James Duguid put his team in front before a late goal flurry from Montrose Roselea saw Sam Garnham (two), Liam Bailey and Fergus Alberts all find the net to give the home side a comfortable victory.

Goals from Barin Faleye, Martyn Paul and Ross Donald gave Stoneywood Parkvale a 3-1 win at Fraserburgh United, a result which sees the pacesetters open up a seven-point gap at the top of First Division table.

Challengers Stonehaven and Dufftown shared the spoils at Glenury Park, with an own goal for the home side at the start of the second half cancelled out by a James Stables counter.

The Second Division’s game of the day saw Rothie Rovers go clear at the head of the pack, with a Shaun McDonald hat-trick the highlight of the impressive performance at Newmachar United, in which Ash Vasey also scored.

Cruden Bay and Burghead Thistle shared the honours at Watson Park, with Angus Calder and David Coutts on the mark for Bay, and Kelvin Mackenzie and Caiol Provan replying for the Jags.

Forres Thistle ran out 3-0 winners at Glentanar thanks to efforts from Charlie Beck (two) and Fraser Forbes, while Islavale’s Liam Wood had a disappointing afternoon at home to Whitehills, putting the ball into his own net before being red carded. A last-minute decider from Vale’s Mike Simpson, after Ricky Henderson had opened the scoring for the Keith side, gave them all three points.

A 3-1 success at Colony Park saw Longside progress in Section 4 of the League Cup, while a Cameron Brown double, a Liam Morrison penalty and goals from Peter Bruce and Sol Beagrie gave Buchanhaven Hearts a comfortable victory at Ellon United, where Connor Kelly found the net for the home team.

Banks o’ Dee’s Jack Henderson scored the only goal of the game at East End as the Spain Park side qualified from Section 5, while an Elliot Duff brace gave Culter the Section 6 points at Banchory St. Ternan.

A Chris Angus treble and strikes from Sam Muirhead, Nicky Gordon and Liam Burnett saw Bridge of Don Thistle through in Section 7 with a 6-2 success against Aberdeen University, while Connor Hunter’s 55th minute goal was sufficient to see Hermes progress at the expense of Sunnybank.

RESULTS

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Hall Russell United 1-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Maud 1-3 Dyce

Montrose Roselea 4-1 Deveronside

FIRST DIVISION

Fraserburgh United 1-3 Stoneywood Parkvale

Stonehaven 1-1 Dufftown

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 2-2 Burghead Thistle

Glentanar 0-3 Forres Thistle

Islavale 2-1 Whitehills

Newmachar United 0-4 Rothie Rovers

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 4

Colony Park 1-3 Longside

Ellon United 1-5 Buchanhaven Hearts

SECTION 5

East End 0-1 Banks O’Dee

SECTION 6

Banchory St. Ternan 0-2 Culter

SECTION 7

Bridge of Don Thistle 6-2 Aberdeen University

SECTION 8

Hermes 1-0 Sunnybank

FIXTURES

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP 3RD ROUND

Dyce v West Calder

Newmachar United v Dundee North End

(Kick-offs 2.30pm)

NORTH REGIONAL CUP 1ST ROUND

Hermes v Montrose Roselea

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Bridge of Don Thistle v Maud

Ellon United v Deveronside

Hall Russell United v Culter

Nairn St. Ninian v East End

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University v Dufftown

Fraserburgh United v Longside

Sunnybank v Stonehaven

SECOND DIVISION

Forres Thistle v Burghead Thistle

Glentanar v Cruden Bay

New Elgin v Islavale

Rothie Rovers v Whitehills

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 4

Buchanhaven Hearts v Colony Park

SECTION 6

Banchory St. Ternan v Stoneywood Parkvale

(Kick-offs 2pm)