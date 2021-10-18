Thurso’s Alyn Gunn scores national award after booklet to keep kids engaged with football reaches 10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Thurso’s Alyn Gunn scores national award after booklet to keep kids engaged with football reaches 10,000

By Paul Chalk
October 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Alyn Gunn, left, receieves his UK Coaching award from Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison ahead of Saturday's match against Morton.
Alyn Gunn, left, receieves his UK Coaching award from Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison ahead of Saturday's match against Morton.

A north football coach whose booklet for kids during lockdown hit the mark with Champions League winners has scored a national award for his efforts.

Alyn Gunn, head of Thurso Football Academy, accepted his UK Coaching prize from Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison ahead of the Championship side’s 2-0 win against Morton at the weekend.

UK Coaching arranged to have the prize handed over in the Highlands rather than have Gunn make the trip to Leeds as originally planned, and ICT were happy to oblige.

The 36-year-old was named as one of 25 winners across the country at the UK Coaching Hero awards, which was aimed to reward individuals who brought ideas to life during the pandemic.

Gunn created a Tiny Tacklers booklet as part of a Keep Scotland Active drive in response to Covid-19.

Booklet hit mark with kids and stars

He used superheroes and cartoon characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Batman and the Avengers to keep youngsters aged between three and 16 engaged in training drills and football-themed games.

Initially meant for 25 local kids, it reached more than 10,000 children, along with footballs and water bottles.

The winning concept, which cost £3,500 to fund, received the thumbs-up from many huge names in the sport.

Champions League-winners Frank and Ronald de Boer and Pedro Mendes, ex-Scotland manager and Aberdeen star Alex McLeish, former Scotland and Rangers striker Kris Boyd, and Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds were just some of the top figures who backed his award bid.

Gunn, who set up Thurso Football Academy with Richie Campbell in 2013, explained capturing the attention of such stars really drove it forward to a wide audience.

He said: “I put it together and it really took off. Meant originally for 25 local kids, it hit the roof and we used our contacts to send it far and wide, putting 10,000 copies out across several countries.

“We sent it to Holland, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Italy, Germany, England and France.

“The links we had with the professional footballers helped us massively. The de Boer brothers helped make it popular in Holland and Pedro Mendes in Portugal.

“To raise the money, we did online auctions and had various memorabilia from Scotland, Rangers, Aberdeen, for example. Again, we used our contacts to great effect.”

Award triumph was surprise to Gunn

Gunn’s bright idea came when he felt the need to get youngsters outside during the days of lockdown.

He added: “I just felt I had to do something. The kids were sitting at home, so I wanted to help get them back outside and being active.

“The award was not something I expected. Awards such as this don’t often come this far north, so I was delighted. It was special to get the award, even to be nominated for it.

“In Thurso, we don’t have a lot up our way compared to Glasgow, Edinburgh or even Perth.”

New links forged with Caley Thistle

And Gunn explained the trip to Caley Thistle on Saturday opened a new possible link between the Thurso academy and ICT.

He said: “It was great to speak to Ross Morrison in terms of youth development and the work we do in Thurso and hopefully we can do something to progress links between the two.”

Six years ago, Gunn was praised by Sir Alex Ferguson for his coaching style, which he developed from the age of 14.

Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gunn said: “Sir Alex wrote to us, praising what we were doing and told us we should stick with it. That’s exactly what we’ve done and it’s obviously been beneficial.”

Gunn also landed recognition from Youth Football Scotland for the inspiring project and it completes a hat-trick, as last year he won a Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering (COV) prize at an award night held by sportscotland and UK Coaching.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]