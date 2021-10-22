Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Fired-up Vikings ready for tough cup semi-final against in-form Loch Ness

By Paul Chalk
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Orkney are ready for a tough test against Loch Ness in the Football Times semi-final.
Orkney are ready for a tough test against Loch Ness in the Football Times semi-final.

Thurso boss Stevie Reid believes a strong second half display against Loch Ness last week gives them hope for their semi-final against the same opponents in the Football Times Cup on Saturday.

This clash is a repeat of the North Caledonian League match at Fortrose, won 2-0 last weekend by Shane Carling’s title contenders.

Seven league positions and nine points separate the teams as they prepare for this mouth-watering showdown.

Defeats against Orkney and Loch Ness over the past fortnight should not detract from four successive wins in all competitions for Thurso before then.

Thurso ready for Loch Ness again

Reid is keen for his players to strike back to winning ways, taking heart from aspects of last week’s efforts.

He said: “Our start to the season was horrific (with losses against Halkirk and Loch Ness), but then we had four wins in a row and were moving in the right direction.

“We’ve had a few call-offs in recent weeks. There seems to be a nasty chest infection going around, which seems to have affected us. With one thing and another, it has depleted our squad a bit.

“The 4-0 defeat to Orkney earlier this month was a really bad day at the office, then last week against Loch Ness we had a few players missing.

“In the first half, we conceded a goal through a misunderstanding, but the second half was much more positive going forward. We’ll build from that, because we were probably the better team.

“We never closed down a corner and the lad (Conor Macphee) miss-hit it and it went in. On another day, it would have gone wide.

“We were decent in the second half, without creating any clear-cut chances. However, the performance was better than it was in the first half and in our game against Orkney.

“I’m not sure if meeting Loch Ness just a week on makes a difference, but, with it being a semi-final, it adds something extra to it. We just need to knuckle down and give it a go.”

Loch Ness have lots of quality – Reid

The Vikings manager knows his side will have to play to their full potential to reach the final, because he’s been impressed with Loch Ness this term.

He added: “We lost to Loch Ness on the first day of the season, which was another bad day for us when we had a few missing.

“They have started the season well, they have good movement up front, they fight for one another and cause your problems.

“You can see how they are doing so well. It’s another tough one, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Mark MacGregor and Rob Maclean are expected to return for Orkney this weekend.

Nairn reserves face leaders in semi

The other semi-final pitches Nairn County reserves against league leaders Halkirk United.

Nairn, who only joined the NCL set-up last year, are going along comfortably enough in the league with three wins and three defeats.

They will be looking to strike back from their last-gasp 3-2 defeat at Invergordon, while Halkirk will be seeking to build upon their sparkling 4-1 home win over league champions Golspie Sutherland.

In the North Caledonian League, the game of the day sees Golspie look to return to winning ways when they are home to the division’s only unbeaten side, Invergordon.

An away win would push Invergordon seven points clear of their opponents by Saturday night, albeit having played one match more.

New era for Saints, as Bonar need lift

Alan Geegan takes charges of St Duthus for the first time since becoming the permanent boss and he’s wanting to carry on the team’s revival when they travel to Ardersier to take on basement side Inverness Athletic.

Second-bottom Bonar Bridge have been on the slide and are six games without a win and they’ll be out for revenge against visitors Orkney in their 12.30pm showdown after last week’s 4-1 defeat put the victors into fifth spot.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]