Junior football: Dyce and Newmachar represent North Region in Scottish Junior Cup

Dyce and Newmachar United are both in Scottish Junior Cup third round action this weekend with difficult home fixtures against East of Scotland outfit West Calder and Dundee North End respectively.

Both games kick-off at 2.30pm.

Bridge of Don Thistle have the chance to go clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague when they welcome Maud, currently third bottom, to Aberdeen Sports Village, while Culter, just three points off the lead with games in hand, make the tricky trip to Denmore Park to face Hall Russell United.

The bottom two, Ellon United and Deveronside, meet at The Meadows, with fifth-placed East End on the road at Nairn St. Ninian.

The First Division’s game of the day is at Heathryold, where Sunnybank, currently in fourth, entertain second-placed Stonehaven knowing that a win will see them overtake the Glenury Park side.

Third-place Dufftown are at foot-of-the-table Aberdeen University, while Fraserburgh United play Longside at College Park.

Rothie Rovers can open up a sizeable gap at the top of the Second Division with three points at home to Whitehills, while Forres Thistle can move up to second if they win at home to Burghead Thistle.

In the other games, Glentanar host Cruden Bay and Islavale visit bottom markers New Elgin.

At Lochside Park, Hermes entertain Montrose Roselea in the opening round of the North Regional Cup, while, in Section 6 of the League Cup, Stoneywood Parkvale are seemingly on mission impossible at Banchory St. Ternan. They need to win by eight clear goals to qualify, while, in Section 4, there’s only pride to play for when Buchanhaven Hearts face Colony Park.

All non-Scottish Junior Cup matches get underway at 2pm.