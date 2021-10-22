Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Junior football: Dyce and Newmachar represent North Region in Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Dyce Juniors are in Scottish Junior Cup action. Picture by Chris Sumner

Dyce and Newmachar United are both in Scottish Junior Cup third round action this weekend with difficult home fixtures against East of Scotland outfit West Calder and Dundee North End respectively.

Both games kick-off at 2.30pm.

Bridge of Don Thistle have the chance to go clear at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague when they welcome Maud, currently third bottom, to Aberdeen Sports Village, while Culter, just three points off the lead with games in hand, make the tricky trip to Denmore Park to face Hall Russell United.

The bottom two, Ellon United and Deveronside, meet at The Meadows, with fifth-placed East End on the road at Nairn St. Ninian.

The First Division’s game of the day is at Heathryold, where Sunnybank, currently in fourth, entertain second-placed Stonehaven knowing that a win will see them overtake the Glenury Park side.

Third-place Dufftown are at foot-of-the-table Aberdeen University, while Fraserburgh United play Longside at College Park.

Rothie Rovers can open up a sizeable gap at the top of the Second Division with three points at home to Whitehills, while Forres Thistle can move up to second if they win at home to Burghead Thistle.

In the other games, Glentanar host Cruden Bay and Islavale visit bottom markers New Elgin.

At Lochside Park, Hermes entertain Montrose Roselea in the opening round of the North Regional Cup, while, in Section 6 of the League Cup, Stoneywood Parkvale are seemingly on mission impossible at Banchory St. Ternan. They need to win by eight clear goals to qualify, while, in Section 4, there’s only pride to play for when Buchanhaven Hearts face Colony Park.

All non-Scottish Junior Cup matches get underway at 2pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]