Away day delight as Halkirk United and Thurso secure spots in Football Times Cup final

North rivals Halkirk United and Thurso will contest the Football Times final after earning fine victories on their travels in the weekend semi-finals.

Halkirk, who are the pace-setters in the North Caledonian League, produced another stirring performance to win 4-0 at Nairn County reserves.

FULL TIME Nairn County ‘A’ 0-4 Halkirk United The Anglers are through to the final of the Football Times Cup 🔴⚫️ — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) October 23, 2021

Andrew Mackay netted the Anglers’ only goal in the first half and a Bryan Reid cross deflected in off an Nairn defender on the hour mark to double the scoreline.

Further swift goals from Grant Macnab and Jonah Martens took the tie out of reach for the hard-working hosts.

Third time lucky for Thurso…

After losing twice to Loch Ness in the league, Thurso got their revenge with a 2-0 win against their opponents at Fortrose.

Good luck to Thurso FC today from the Chesterfield branch of the supporters club 😉😉🏆🏆😂😂 — Footyman (@Footyman17) October 23, 2021

Just seven days on from a 2-0 defeat at the same venue, Stevie Reid’s men clinched a place in the final after Cameron Montgomery and Marc Macgregor bagged the goals to take them through.

The date and venue for the cup final will be announced this week.

Champions Golspie firmly in title mix

In the league, Invergordon’s tag of being the only unbeaten side was removed as they lost 2-1 at champions Golspie Sutherland.

Charlie MacDonald gave the visitors a dream start with a goal after only two minutes.

However, Golspie struck back and Alfie Mackay and Liam Bremner goals, one in each half, pushes them to within three points of top spot. Bremner is the top scorer overall, with 19 goals in all NCA competitions.

1-2 Golspie — Invergordon FC (@InvergordonFC) October 23, 2021

Victories for Orkney and St Duthus

Orkney have won four and lost four after edging out Bonar Bridge 1-0 at Migdale Park, with Liam Delday scoring the winner.

Alan Geegan’s St Duthus continues their steady improvement thanks to a 4-1 victory against struggling Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

With 7 goals each, @BenBruce3 and @Jakelockett96 are the top marksmen for Saints this season so far. pic.twitter.com/JZLKuQYkvR — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) October 23, 2021

Ben Bruce got the ball rolling by putting Saints in front after just five minutes then a double from Jake Lockett on 14 and 28 minutes had them coasting 3-0. This lethal duo have now netted seven goals each this season to become their club’s top strikers.

Inverness got back in the game when Luke Mackay scored with a low drive seven minutes before half-time, but Daniel Christie rounded off a swift counter attack to complete the scoring.

Top two set for Saturday showdown

This weekend’s top game sees second-placed Loch Ness tackle leaders Halkirk United at Fortrose.

The other matches are Alness United v Golspie Sutherland, Nairn County reserves v Bonar Bridge, St Duthus v Orkney and Thurso v Invergordon.