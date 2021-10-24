Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Away day delight as Halkirk United and Thurso secure spots in Football Times Cup final

By Paul Chalk
October 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
Halkirk United and Thurso are in this season's Football Times Cup final.
North rivals Halkirk United and Thurso will contest the Football Times final after earning fine victories on their travels in the weekend semi-finals.

Halkirk, who are the pace-setters in the North Caledonian League, produced another stirring performance to win 4-0 at Nairn County reserves.

Andrew Mackay netted the Anglers’ only goal in the first half and a Bryan Reid cross deflected in off an Nairn defender on the hour mark to double the scoreline.

Further swift goals from Grant Macnab and Jonah Martens took the tie out of reach for the hard-working hosts.

Third time lucky for Thurso…

After losing twice to Loch Ness in the league, Thurso got their revenge with a 2-0 win against their opponents at Fortrose.

Just seven days on from a 2-0 defeat at the same venue, Stevie Reid’s men clinched a place in the final after Cameron Montgomery and Marc Macgregor bagged the goals to take them through.

The date and venue for the cup final will be announced this week.

Champions Golspie firmly in title mix

In the league, Invergordon’s tag of being the only unbeaten side was removed as they lost 2-1 at champions Golspie Sutherland.

Charlie MacDonald gave the visitors a dream start with a goal after only two minutes.

However, Golspie struck back and Alfie Mackay and Liam Bremner goals, one in each half, pushes them to within three points of top spot. Bremner is the top scorer overall, with 19 goals in all NCA competitions.

Victories for Orkney and St Duthus

Orkney have won four and lost four after edging out Bonar Bridge 1-0 at Migdale Park, with Liam Delday scoring the winner.

Alan Geegan’s St Duthus continues their steady improvement thanks to a 4-1 victory against struggling Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

Ben Bruce got the ball rolling by putting Saints in front after just five minutes then a double from Jake Lockett on 14 and 28 minutes had them coasting 3-0. This lethal duo have now netted seven goals each this season to become their club’s top strikers.

Inverness got back in the game when Luke Mackay scored with a low drive seven minutes before half-time, but Daniel Christie rounded off a swift counter attack to complete the scoring.

Top two set for Saturday showdown

This weekend’s top game sees second-placed Loch Ness tackle leaders Halkirk United at Fortrose.

The other matches are Alness United v Golspie Sutherland, Nairn County reserves v Bonar Bridge, St Duthus v Orkney and Thurso v Invergordon.

