Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Banks o’ Dee look to join Dyce in last 16 of Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
October 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee take on Lochee United this weekend.
Banks o' Dee take on Lochee United this weekend.

Banks o’ Dee are looking to join Dyce in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup when they make the trip to Tayside to face Lochee United in the third round (kick-off 2.30pm).

The winners will be in Glasgow to meet Petershill in the next round.

Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to consolidate their position at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague when they visit Dyce while second-placed Culter are also on the road at Nairn St Ninian.

Hermes, meanwhile, who trail the Crombie Park side only on goal difference, welcome East End to Lochside Park.

Title-chasing Hermes take on East End this weekend.  

Elsewhere, Deveronside host Colony Park, Banchory St Ternan travel to Hall Russell United with Maud facing Montrose Roselea at Pleasure Park.

There’s an attractive looking First Division encounter at Heathryfold where Sunnybank will be keen to cut the gap on leaders Stoneywood Parkvale while second placed Stonehaven are up against Longside at Glenury Park.

Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to neighbours Fraserburgh United while bottom club Aberdeen University go to Dufftown desperate to stay in touch with the teams above them.

Rothie Rovers can move nine points clear at the top of the Second Division with victory over third placed Forres Thistle while, in the other games, Cruden Bay journey to Islavale, New Elgin entertain Burghead Thistle and Whitehills meet Glentanar.

All game get under way at 2 pm unless stated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]