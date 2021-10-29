Banks o’ Dee look to join Dyce in last 16 of Scottish Junior Cup

Banks o’ Dee are looking to join Dyce in the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup when they make the trip to Tayside to face Lochee United in the third round (kick-off 2.30pm).

The winners will be in Glasgow to meet Petershill in the next round.

Bridge of Don Thistle will be out to consolidate their position at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague when they visit Dyce while second-placed Culter are also on the road at Nairn St Ninian.

Hermes, meanwhile, who trail the Crombie Park side only on goal difference, welcome East End to Lochside Park.

Elsewhere, Deveronside host Colony Park, Banchory St Ternan travel to Hall Russell United with Maud facing Montrose Roselea at Pleasure Park.

There’s an attractive looking First Division encounter at Heathryfold where Sunnybank will be keen to cut the gap on leaders Stoneywood Parkvale while second placed Stonehaven are up against Longside at Glenury Park.

Buchanhaven Hearts are at home to neighbours Fraserburgh United while bottom club Aberdeen University go to Dufftown desperate to stay in touch with the teams above them.

Rothie Rovers can move nine points clear at the top of the Second Division with victory over third placed Forres Thistle while, in the other games, Cruden Bay journey to Islavale, New Elgin entertain Burghead Thistle and Whitehills meet Glentanar.

All game get under way at 2 pm unless stated.