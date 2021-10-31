Invergordon cash in on call-off with late winner to hit first place in North Caledonian League

A last-gasp goal shot Invergordon to the top of the North Caledonian League as they edged out Thurso 2-1 on Saturday.

In a game switched to the Naver 3G pitch, Marc Macgregor got the Vikings off to the ideal start when his 30th goal from the club, which came from the spot, put them ahead on 37 minutes.

Invergordon were fast running out of time, but Ben Kelly equalised with five minutes to go.

With a point apiece on the cards, Gary Campbell’s men pressed for the winner and it came within stoppage time through Jordan Laidlaw.

Waterlogged pitch hit top two clash

The fixture between the top two sides, Halkirk United and Loch Ness, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Fortrose.

This allowed Invergordon to cash in and open up a one-point lead over Halkirk, albeit having played one match more, with Loch Ness one point further back and with two matches in hand over the new leaders.

Unfortunately our game tomorrow is off due to the surface being completely unplayable. We will however, look to get the fixture replayed at the soonest convenience of both ourselves and @HalkirkUnitedFC. https://t.co/Z9gSjT2USX — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) October 29, 2021

Alness United hold champs Golspie

Champions Golspie Sutherland’s hopes of surging into second spot were dashed when they let a two-goal advantage slip away to Alness United.

Goals from Shaun Urquhart and Liam Bremner put Sam Mackay’s team in control in under 18 minutes.

However, an Owen Harrold own goal swiftly gave last season’s League Two champions hope and Ryan McFee’s leveller five minutes from time earned United a superb point, which keeps them eighth.

Five-goal thriller at Nairn County

Bonar Bridge scored only their second league victory of the season when they ran out 3-2 winners in a pulsating contest away to Nairn County reserves.

Matty Robertson put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Nathan Grant’s 22nd minute reply made it 1-1.

Nairn County 2-3 Bonar ⚽️⚽️ Matty Robertson

⚽️ Gregor Mackay Good 3 points on the road for the lads. — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) October 30, 2021

Robertson restored Bonar’s advantage, but Kyle MacDonald drew the hosts level at 2-2 before Gregor Mackay sealed maximum points for BB.

The result leaves Nairn seventh in the table, with their victorious opponents two places and one point below the, having played two fixtures more.

The St Duthus v Orkney match was postponed due to Covid reasons in the away camp.

This Saturday’s league fixtures are: Alness United v Nairn County reserves (1pm), Invergordon v Orkney (12.30pm), Inverness Athletic v Halkirk United (1pm), Thurso v St Duthus (1pm), Bonar Bridge v Loch Ness (1pm).