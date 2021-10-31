Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Invergordon cash in on call-off with late winner to hit first place in North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
A last-gasp goal shot Invergordon to the top of the North Caledonian League as they edged out Thurso 2-1 on Saturday.

In a game switched to the Naver 3G pitch, Marc Macgregor got the Vikings off to the ideal start when his 30th goal from the club, which came from the spot, put them ahead on 37 minutes.

Invergordon were fast running out of time, but Ben Kelly equalised with five minutes to go.

With a point apiece on the cards, Gary Campbell’s men pressed for the winner and it came within stoppage time through Jordan Laidlaw.

Waterlogged pitch hit top two clash

The fixture between the top two sides, Halkirk United and Loch Ness, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch in Fortrose.

This allowed Invergordon to cash in and open up a one-point lead over Halkirk, albeit having played one match more, with Loch Ness one point further back and with two matches in hand over the new leaders.

Alness United hold champs Golspie

Champions Golspie Sutherland’s hopes of surging into second spot were dashed when they let a two-goal advantage slip away to Alness United.

Goals from Shaun Urquhart and Liam Bremner put Sam Mackay’s team in control in under 18 minutes.

However, an Owen Harrold own goal swiftly gave last season’s League Two champions hope and Ryan McFee’s leveller five minutes from time earned United a superb point, which keeps them eighth.

Five-goal thriller at Nairn County

Bonar Bridge scored only their second league victory of the season when they ran out 3-2 winners in a pulsating contest away to Nairn County reserves.

Matty Robertson put the visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Nathan Grant’s 22nd minute reply made it 1-1.

Robertson restored Bonar’s advantage, but Kyle MacDonald drew the hosts level at 2-2 before Gregor Mackay sealed maximum points for BB.

The result leaves Nairn seventh in the table, with their victorious opponents two places and one point below the, having played two fixtures more.

The St Duthus v Orkney match was postponed due to Covid reasons in the away camp.

This Saturday’s league fixtures are: Alness United v Nairn County reserves (1pm), Invergordon v Orkney (12.30pm), Inverness Athletic v Halkirk United (1pm), Thurso v St Duthus (1pm), Bonar Bridge v Loch Ness (1pm).

