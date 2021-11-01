Junior football: Banks o’ Dee’s cup tie tie among several postponements

The heavy rain over the weekend resulted in several postponements including Banks o’Dee’s Scottish Junior Cup tie at Lochee United and the league matches scheduled for Hall Russell United, Dufftown, Stonehaven and Islavale.

Culter are the latest McBookie.com Superleague leaders after a hard fought 2-1 victory at Nairn St Ninian with Callum Dunbar and Nikolas Wozniak on the scoresheet and Kyle Whyte replying for Saints.

The Crombie Park side head Hermes on goal difference with a Michael Dawson brace and a Jack Craig counter doing the damage at Lochside Park against East End.

Bridge of Don Thistle, who are also on the 32 point mark, were beaten by Dyce at Ian Mair Park where Sam Robertson and Jordan Leyden were on target.

Deveronside remain two points adrift at the foot of the table after going down 3-1 at home to Colony Park. Mitchell Cheyne, Jay Halliday and Stuart McKay scored for the visitors with Keiran Ferguson netting the Banff side’s consolation.

At Pleasure Park, an own goal and a Jack Walker penalty were not enough to prevent Maud from losing out to Montrose Roselea for who Jordan Reoch, Dylan McDonald and Eric Watson found the net.

In the First Division, Sunnybank and leaders Stoneywood Parkvale shared the honours at Heathryfold in an entertaining four goal thriller. The hosts squandered a last minute penalty that would have seen them move up to second in the table. Dom Rae and Chris Davidson scored for Bank with Curtis Kane and Adam Davidson responding.

James Gibb (2), Zak Conway and Charlie Scott were the Fraserburgh United goal heroes in the 4-1 success at Buchanhaven Hearts.

Rothie Rovers extended their advantage at the top of the Second Division, despite being held at home by Forres Thistle. Jake Stewart and Gavin Smart were on the mark for the home team with Scott Campbell and Brandon Hutcheson on target for the Jags.

Craig Smith, Kelvin Mackenzie, Finlay Nicol and Lewis Taylor scored for Burghead Thistle in the 4-0 win at New Elgin while Whitehills and Glentanar shared ten goals in the day’s highest scoring game. Ross Fiske (2), Grant Bryceland and Jake Watt were among the scorers for the hosts while Jamie Brown (2), Murray Nicol and Lee McAllister accounted for four of the visitors’ efforts.

This weekend’s results…

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Third round:

Lochee United P-P Banks O’Dee

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Deveronside 1-3 Colony Park

Dyce 2-0 Bridge of Don Thistle

Hall Russell United P-P Banchory St. Ternan

Hermes 3-0 East End

Maud 2-3 Montrose Roselea

Nairn St. Ninian 1-2 Culter

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Fraserburgh United

Dufftown P-P Aberdeen University

Stonehaven P-P Longside

Sunnybank 2-2 Stoneywood Parkvale

SECOND DIVISION

Islavale P-P Cruden Bay

New Elgin 0-4 Burghead Thistle

Rothie Rovers 2-2 Forres Thistle

Whitehills 5-5 Glentanar