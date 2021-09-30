Ian Wilson hands over the reins of his popular Aberdeen-based soccer coaching organisation

Former Scotland, Leicester City and Everton midfielder Ian Wilson has handed over the reins of his popular soccer coaching organisation.

The 63-year-old founded Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching in 1999 and has coached thousands of north-east children, with some going on to enjoy professional careers.

However, after 22 years of nurturing young talent, the Aberdonian has passed on Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching.

Ian, who has battled back to health having suffered a brain haemorrhage and a stroke in 2019, insists he has ‘enjoyed every minute’ of coaching youngsters, but decided now was the time to take a back seat.

He said: “I have handed over the reins of Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching to one of my coaches who has been working with me for a number of years.

“I started it in 1999, but it is now time to let younger people do it with different ideas.

“I have enjoyed every minute and am beginning to miss it already, but it was time to move on and try new things.

“After I had a brain haemorrhage and then a stroke, it has curtailed the practical work I used to do.

“I am back to pretty good shape and am pleased with how I have recovered as the rehab keeps going.

“It’s the build up of emails, texts, replying to those and booking venues that was getting a bit too much for me after those health incidents.”

From humble beginnings to 600 kids

Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching runs camps for boys and girls aged 4 to 14 during the February, Easter, summer, October and winter breaks.

All courses are run by qualified SFA coaches and supervised by a UEFA coach.

From humble beginnings in the city’s Bridge of Don in the late Nineties to coaching up to 600 children each summer, Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching has been an integral part of the region’s youth football landscape for more than two decades.

Ian said: “I started at a place called Barracudas in the Bridge of Don that used to be a bowling alley but they built Astro-turf in the back.

“There were four little pitches and we did it on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We grew to the point where on a weekly basis we would have 350 kids.

“Over a five or six-week period during the summer there would be around 600 kids.

“We used to go to different venues within the city and also places in Aberdeenshire, so that it was easier for people to get to us.

“It is great to see many of them now grown up.

“Some of the kids have gone on to become professional players and the camps are good for them socially and character building.”

First steps for professional stars

Professional players who trained at Ian Wilson Soccer Coaching in their youth include Aberdeen’s Scotland U21 international midfielder Dean Campbell, 20, and former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer, 27, who is now at Wycombe Wanderers having enjoyed spells at Coventry City and Fulham.

Ian said: “We had Dean Campbell as a five-year-old, Jack Grimmer and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Livingston)

“A lot have gone on to play in the Highland League and it has been great to see them progress.

“Over the years, we did a lot for the community such as underprivileged kids, childrens’ homes, the NHS – we gave free passes to all our camps during summer, Easter and October.”

An enjoyable balancing act

Capped five times by Scotland, Ian also starred for Besiktas in Turkey.

Ian then had a successful spell in management with Peterhead.

He said: “I was managing Peterhead and doing the coaching in the evening two or three times a week and balanced it pretty well.

“As it build up, it became busier and busier and was an enjoyable balancing act.”