Trio of teams grateful for North Caledonian League wins as stormy weather bites

By Paul Chalk
November 7, 2021, 5:00 pm
Officials and volunteers at Bonar Bridge FC got their Migdale Park pitch playable for their North Caledonian League match against Loch Ness on Saturday.
Stormy weather was as much a focal point as the action within the North Caledonian League at the weekend.

A united effort from many folk at Bonar Bridge helped to get Migdale Playing Fields ready for their game against Loch Ness.

Conditions continued to be testing for the players, but goals from Josh Race and Conor Macphee had the visitors 2-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Bonar, who won at Nairn last week, could not find a way into this one and Darren MacGregor sealed the victory for Loch Ness on 63 minutes to take Shane Carling’s team to within one point off first place.

The hosts are in ninth position, two points ahead of Thurso, but having played three matches more.

Anglers top after win in Inverness

Halkirk United are the team on top after their hard-fought 2-0 win against bottom side Inverness Athletic at the city’s Royal Academy.

Again, strong winds made life tough for the players, but Halkirk’s Grant MacNab put the Anglers ahead with a cracking 30-yard free-kick on 57 minutes.

Athletic, who are seeking their first win of the season, sought an equaliser, but a stoppage-time Jonah Martens’ goal, his 15th of the year, rounded off an important win for the league leaders.

Grant’s headed goal wins it for Nairn

Nairn County reserves won their fourth game in eight thanks to a 1-0 victory at Alness United.

An 18th minute header from Nathan Grant made the difference for the visitors, with keeper Gus Wilson also saving a penalty to ensure the three points returned to Nairn.

High winds brought play to an end at Thurso as they were goalless against St Duthus after 55 minutes. The match had been switched to the Naver 3G pitch due to the Dammies being deemed unfit.

Continued Covid issues at Orkney resulted in their fixture against Invergordon being postponed.

This Saturday’s fixtures are: Loch Ness v Golspie Sutherland (1pm), Inverness Athletic v Bonar Bridge (2pm), Halkirk United v Orkney (2.15pm), St Duthus v Invergordon (1pm), and Nairn County reserves v Thurso (1pm).

  • St Duthus have added coach Robert Ross to their backroom team. He returns to the club having last turned out as a player in 2005.

