Loch Ness top North Caledonian League after beating champions Golspie Sutherland

By Paul Chalk
November 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
King George V Park, Fortrose, where Loch Ness play their home matches.
Loch Ness scored a table-topping 2-1 home win against current North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland at Fortrose on Saturday.

One of the division’s newcomers, who were the top amateur team in the Inverness Premier League this summer, have taken their form into NCL level and scored an important three points.

Jacob Kerr gave Shane Carling’s men the lead after 14 minutes, but Liam Bremner equalised just after the hour mark.

However, Darren MacGregor’s winner on 69 minutes put Loch Ness in pole position, with a game in hand over a trio of chasing clubs.

Invergordon hit goal trail at Tain

Invergordon are in second spot as they were ruthless in their 6-1 derby win away to St Duthus in Tain.

Goals from Ken Morrison and Benjamin Kelly put them 2-0 ahead, but Alan Geegan’s side halved the deficit before half-time through Adam Allan.

A quick-fire Cameron Mackintosh double early in the second half pushed Invergordon clear and goals from Kyle Maclean and Darran Goller added further shine to the scoreline. Invergordon are one point behind Loch Ness, having played one match more.

Athletic off the mark with seven goals

Inverness Athletic gave themselves a chance of getting off the bottom of the table soon as they thumped nearest rivals Bonar Bridge 7-0.

Craig Morrison’s early goal was added to by a hat-trick from Dominic Macaulay then a Kyle Munro strike was followed by a brace from Charlie Thompson to give Athletic a real lift in what was also their first clean sheet of the season.

Thurso’s new boss gets opening win

New Thurso manager Michael Bremner guided his new charges to a 2-1 win away to Nairn County reserves at Station Park.

Connor Macintosh put the Vikings in front six minutes before half-time, but an own goal from Conor Trueman early in the second half made it 1-1.

Trueman became the hero for Thurso though as he netted the decisive winner from the spot on 57 minutes.

Orkney hit back for away victory

Orkney are in fourth position after the earned a 2-1 victory away to Halkirk United, largely thanks to a sparkling show from man of the match, goalkeeper Kern Duncan.

Grant Macnab put Halkirk in front after half an hour, however second half goals from Connan Rendall and Liam Delday turned the tables in a game which had two red cards.

Halkirk’s Jonah Martens was sent off on 59 minutes and Challan Jessiman saw red in stoppage time for the victors.

Cup final focus in Wick this Saturday

This Saturday, the spotlight shines mainly on Harmsworth Park in Wick as Halkirk United and Thurso go head-to-head in the Football Times Cup final at 2pm.

There are also league matches, which are: Nairn County reserves v Golspie Sutherland, Alness United v St Duthus, Orkney v Invergordon, and Loch Ness v Bonar Bridge.

