High winds and Covid lead to call-offs in the North Caledonian League

The North Caledonian League weekend card has been hit by three call-offs.
The match of the day between Inverness Athletic and Golspie Sutherland has been postponed due to Covid issues, while a high wind forecast put paid to Orkney’s home clash against leaders Loch Ness.
This morning, Thurso v Halkirk, in a repeat of the Football Cup Times Cup final won by the Vikings last week, was wiped due too because of a waterlogged pitch and the predicted high winds.
The matches remaining tomorrow are Invergordon v Alness United and St Duthus v Nairn County reserves.
