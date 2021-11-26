Only game to survive weather and Covid abandoned in the North Caledonian League

The Invergordon v Alness United derby was the only game to go ahead in the North Caledonian League – but it has been abandoned.

The match of the day between Inverness Athletic and Golspie Sutherland has been postponed due to Covid issues, while a high wind forecast put paid to Orkney’s home clash against leaders Loch Ness.

On Friday morning, Thurso v Halkirk, in a repeat of the Football Cup Times Cup final won by the Vikings last week, was wiped due too because of a waterlogged pitch and the predicted high winds.

Snow on the pitch this morning led to the St Duthus v Nairn County reserves game being cancelled, which left the derby in Invergordon as the sole encounter.

The 1pm clash was stopped early on as the snow remained too heavy on the pitch, and the lines were too hard to pick out.

