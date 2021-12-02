Golspie Sutherland boss Sam Mackay on red alert for Friday clash with Thurso

Golspie Sutherland manager Sam Mackay is wary of the new boss bounce at Thurso as the Football Times Cup winners come calling in the North Caledonian League this Friday.

All NCL clubs are hoping there are no severe weather or Covid issues to hit the fixtures as the entire card was wiped out completely last weekend.

Golspie and Thurso’s clash has been brought forward to Friday, but that is mainly to allow the new floodlights to be used for the first time in a competitive match.

Day and time change. Next match is away to Golspie Sutherland in The @MacandMac28 @NorthCaleyFA League on Friday 3rd of December with a 8 p.m kick-off #TFC #Vikings pic.twitter.com/bXvAFt5Jf2 — Thurso Football Club (@ThursoFC) November 29, 2021

Thurso recently appointed ex-Halkirk title-winning boss Michael Bremner as the successor to Stevie Reid and, as well as beating Nairn County reserves in his first match in charge, they defeated final opponents Halkirk on penalties to lift the cup.

The visitors to defending champions Golspie are ninth in the table, but within reach of several sides should they put a few more wins on the board.

Mackay’s men, who are in fourth position and seven points behind leaders Loch Ness, go into this one on the back of a fine 3-1 win at Nairn a fortnight ago.

With 10 points already dropped, Golspie know there is no margin for error if they are to stay in the title chase in the first season where the pyramid play-off opportunity to the Highland League exists for the 2022 champions. Golspie are the only NCL club with the criteria to compete for this.

Bremner making a swift impact

For their manager Mackay, he knows Thurso will be a tough nut to crack at King George V Park.

He said: “It’s certainly all change up in Thurso right now, so this will be a tough one.

“They had an indifferent start to the season and Stevie Reid did a fantastic job there over a long time. Things were maybe just not working out for him.

“It was a strange time for change, just before the cup final, but Michael has come in and he’s got experience up there, having been at Halkirk and played for Wick Academy. He obviously got them going for the final and it was a great result for them, giving Halkirk had been flying in the league.

“It seems to happen all over, when a new manager comes in, it is like a fresh slate for everyone.

“We will be wary of their threats. Thurso have got some good players, such as Marc MacGregor, ex-Highland League, and Cameron Montgomery, who is tricky on the wings. They have got a strong spine through the team, so it will be tough.

“It’s one we’re looking forward to, under the floodlights. I enjoy Friday night matches and it gives the players the rest of the weekend off.”

No margin for error in title bid

Mackay, whose squad trained in heavy snow this week, insists the heat is on his team to put a run of victories together.

He added: “We’ve had a couple of difficult results. We went to Alness and were 2-0 up and drew 2-2, which was disappointing.

“Against Loch Ness, we got back into the game at 1-1 with 10 men and we conceded another goal, which cost us.

“We really need to start winning games again, so we’re treating every fixture seriously.”

Golspie expect to be close to full strength for the visit of Thurso, with several players returning to the fold.

Movement to be made this weekend?

In Saturday’s card, pacesetters Loch Ness face Nairn’s second string in a game switched to the artificial surface at Inverness Royal Academy. The weather has affected the pitch at Fortrose.

Halkirk United are home to St Duthus, Alness United go to Bonar Bridge, while it’s a 12.45pm start for Orkney against Inverness Athletic.