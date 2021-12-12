‘DJ’ remembered before nine-goal thriller keeps Loch Ness top of North Caledonian League

An error occurred. Please try again.

Derby rivals Loch Ness and Inverness Athletic joined forces on Saturday to remember Donald DJ Macphee, who died last week.

A minutes’ applause in memory of DJ preceded their North Caledonian League contest at the city’s Royal Academy, which pace-setters Loch Ness won 6-3 against their battling opponents.

DJ was a Loch Ness player, but previously played for Inverness Athletic, so the ties were strong between both clubs.

FOOTBALL COMES SECOND TODAY. At today’s match we will be doing a cash collections for Mikeysline working with Inverness Athletic FC together in raising funds for the charity. So if you can afford to donate it would be much appreciated. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2SgCtiZDIV — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) December 11, 2021

Ryan Ingram got the ball rolling for the team’s frontrunners with a goal after just seven minutes, but Dominic Macaulay soon responded for the basement side.

Andrew Miller restored Shane Carling team’s advantage, but again Athletic hit back, this time through Liam Smith after 27 minutes.

Goals from Conor Macphee and Ingram either side of the interval offered a two-goal cushion to Loch Ness, but Inverness hit back once more when Macaulay bagged his second of the day to make it 4-3.

Martin Mainland got on the scoresheet with 20 minutes to go before Ingram completed his hat-trick in the closing moments to add shine to the result, which makes it 10 wins from 11 games for the victors.

Blank score is blow for Invergordon

Second-placed Invergordon fell six points off top position when they were held 0-0 by visiting defending champions Golspie Sutherland.

It was not a result Golspie will be overly pleased with either as they remain three points further back in fourth position.

Hot Halkirk hit goal trail to stay third

Halkirk United stayed in contention as they ran out 6-2 victors away to Nairn County reserves, who remain eighth in the table.

Six different scorers found the net for United, with James Mackintosh, Jonah Martens and Colin Henstridge creating a 3-0 lead in under half an hour.

The young Nairn side got one back just before half-time through Scott Mutch, but goals from Kyle Henderson and John Budge increased the scoreline to 5-1.

Nairn kept plugging away and Euan Logan notched their second goal of the afternoon, but Grant Macnab had the final say with the Anglers’ sixth goal.

FULL TIME Nairn County ‘A’ 2-6 Halkirk United The Anglers take all 3 points up the road 🔴⚫️🐟 — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) December 11, 2021

Honours even with late goals in Tain

There was late drama in Tain as St Duthus and Bonar Bridge played out an exciting 2-2 draw.

Mid-table Saints got their noses in front after 17 minutes when Finn As-Chainey hit the net.

However, second half counters from Archie Ryder and Jack Mitchell put Bonar on course for victory, with Mitchell’s goal coming with three minutes to go.

St Duthus responded though and a Fraser MacLeod own goal earned them a point, while the draw takes Bonar Bridge into ninth spot, ahead of Thurso by one point.

Late call-off nightmare for Orkney

Orkney were left reeling after their long trip across water and on road to Alness United was in vain with the match postponed late on due to a waterlogged pitch.

Bitterly disappointed game canceled

On the road home now @bbcorkney @NorthCaleyFA pic.twitter.com/zrsZF9u8xN — Orkney FC (@OrkneyFC) December 11, 2021

After setting off in darkness, the team were in upbeat spirits as they aimed to put pressure on the top four.

However, they had to get back on the bus and return home when the rainfall made the pitch unplayable.

Halkirk next up for league leaders

Next Saturday’s fixtures are: Orkney v Thurso (12.45pm), Loch Ness v Halkirk United (1pm), Nairn County reserves v Invergordon (1pm), Bonar Bridge v Golspie Sutherland (1pm), Inverness Athletic v Alness United (2pm).