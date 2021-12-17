Alness United seek steady standards in bid to climb North Caledonian League

Robert MacCormack reckons his Alness United side are a match for most in the North Caledonian League – and is urging them to show it on a weekly basis.

Sitting seventh in the division, boss MacCormack believes his talented young squad have bags of ability, but just need to find a consistency and not let the standards slip in their bid to move up the ladder.

He said: “We have been very good in some games and very poor in others. No two games have been the same, which has been really frustrating.

“I have told the players when we played to our best, we can match anyone in this league. When we’re not at our best, we are vulnerable, concede silly goals and drop points.

“We’ve had some great results. We’ve won away to Invergordon and Halkirk and got a good draw at home to Golspie. Some results have been excellent, while others have not matched standard.

“It has been frustrating with the group we’ve got. We have a good young squad we want to build on good performances the following week.

“We are getting there. Hopefully we can get a good win this weekend to take us into the New Year.”

Boss taking nothing for granted

Tomorrow, Alness travel to the Highland capital to face rock-bottom Inverness Athletic side which has leaked 11 goals in their last two matches.

Last weekend, they lost 6-3 at front-runners Loch Ness as these sides remembered Donald DJ Macphee, who starred for both clubs.

Despite their league position, the visitors won’t be taking their opponents for granted at Inverness Royal Academy.

MacCormack said: “Every team is picking up points. Inverness hammered Bonar Bridge 7-0 a few weeks ago then we played Bonar Bridge a couple of weeks later and could only draw.”

Alness have played Inverness once this season, with the Dalmore Park contest ending in a 3-0 win for United.

Frustration for Orkney in Alness

Alness saw their home league clash with Orkney wiped out at the last-minute due to a waterlogged pitch last week, much to the frustration of the visitors, who had made the journey over water and road.

MacCormack was also gutted to have the game called off, but completely understood the feelings of Orkney after they made it all the way to Alness.

Bitterly disappointed game canceled

He added: “It was not ideal at all. I think there was a bit of doubt earlier in the morning but when the rain fell, combined with the cold conditions, it became a bit icy underfoot.

“By the time Orkney were here and it was near kick-off time, the pitch was possibly playable, but the referee had already called it off earlier on, so it was frustrating.

“We feel for Orkney and, had it been us going up there and that happened, we’d feel the same. Financially, it is a big ask for them to come down here and it was not a good situation for them.”

Covid issues hit fixture card

The games between leaders Loch Ness and title contenders Halkirk United and Nairn County reserves against second-placed Invergordon have been postponed due to Covid-related issues.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS #NorthCaley

Golspie’s target of retaining their title is on a knife-edge as they are nine points away from the summit. They travel to Bonar Bridge, who are in ninth position and, with the cancellations, a Goslpie win would take them second on goal difference.

After their wasted journey all the way to Alness, mid-table Orkney have a home game at 12.45pm against recent Football Times Cup winners Thurso, who are second bottom but with games in hand against many sides above them.

After this weekend, the NCL takes a short break, returning on Saturday, January 8 with the following fixtures: Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Halkirk United v Invergordon, Golspie Sutherland v St Duthus, Nairn County reserves v Loch Ness, and Orkney v Alness United.

A grand effort from visiting fans

The visit to Invergordon last Saturday was a fruitful one for Chesterfield-based football fans Chris Roberts and Bruce Baskerville, who were on a mission to visit their 1000th ground.

Their plan was to go to Alness v Orkney, but with that called off, they made their way to Invergordon v Golspie and were warmly welcomed.

Ground 1,000@InvergordonFC (0) vs. @GolspieSuthFC (0)

Attendance 54 (plus 2 🐕🐕)@NorthCaleyFA

Match 108.

