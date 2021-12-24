St Duthus boss Alan Geegan hails impact of talking as team target league rise

St Duthus boss Alan Geegan reckons talking a good game on and off the pitch can help the Tain club progress in the North Caledonian League.

Former player Geegan was handed the manager’s role in October when co-bosses Stuart and Andrew Ross stepped down with early season results disappointing all-round.

The 37-year-old has been pleased with the steady progress which has seen the Tain team rise to sixth spot, just six points behind Orkney.

Their last two fixtures of the year saw them score an impressive 4-3 victory at Halkirk then drew 2-2 at home to Bonar Bridge.

Players responding to tactical tweaks

A positive response from the group has led to improved results and Geegan explained how open lines of communication has been important.

He said: “In terms of results, they have been up and down, but we assessed it there at the last training session and we’ve had seven games since I have taken it on. We’ve won three, drawn two and lost two.

Great to have a first run out for commentary! https://t.co/y91FSWUc5y — Fraser Denoon (@FraserDenoon) December 13, 2021

“Given the start to the season we had, any one would have bitten your hand off for that return. We knew there would be a bit of a transition, but the squad have responded well, even to tactical tweaks during games.

“They talk about it as well. I like to discuss it with them after the games, the reasons why I’ve done something and they seem to take it on board.

“Even as a player, I have always been big on talking through things. Emotions can be a bit raw after games, so I like even a wee five-minute chat before the next training session to get their thoughts on things.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS #NorthCaley

Extended highlights of Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Bonar – now with commentary from @FraserDenoon who joins the Saints TV media team!https://t.co/bKYBSQ3x6g — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) December 13, 2021

“I played under guys such as Alan Hercher, who were very big on that, so I’ve learned it from others and taken it on here.”

Saints relishing return at Golspie

Having pushed clear of the bottom places, the Saints are determined to build upon that in the New Year.

The manager said: “After the break, I feel we have the chance to try and catch the next team above us. It really is a case of trying to climb the table.

“We have some games against teams round about us in the league, so if we can get results, we can see ourselves move up a bit.

“We have (defending champions) Golspie away first up after the break and I know from playing against them, it’s a very hard place to go.

“But the first game back after Christmas has always been a good one for us for some reason. We have taken care of Invergordon and Alness, so as long as the boys keep ticking on over Christmas, I fully expect us to at the very least put up a good fight against Golspie.”

No hesitation over Saints job offer

Geegan had an eye on playing for a few more years yet, but he was never going to reject the chance to boss the club when the opportunity arose.

He added: “The job came up sooner than I anticipated. I hoped to have played until I was 40. I had got involved with the coaching at the start of the season anyway, with a player/coach role.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES – 8.1.22

(SPONSORED BY MACLEOD & MACCALLUM) Orkney v Alness United (12.45 p.m)

Nairn County 'A' v Loch Ness

Golspie Sutherland v St.Duthus

Halkirk United v Invergordon

Bonar Bridge v Thurso All 1 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/DzwDDAFElm — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) December 20, 2021

“It was a shock when Stuart and Andrew decided to step down, but it was a no-brainer. Niall (Harkiss, club chairman) asked me to take it on, firstly on an interim basis.

“The first couple of results were fairly positive, so he was keen to take me on. If I didn’t do it now, I might never do it and look back with regret when I’m older.”

League set for January resumption

The league is set to return on Saturday, January 8 with the following fixtures – Orkney v Alness United, Nairn County reserves v Loch Ness, Golspie Sutherland v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon, Bonar Bridge v Thurso.

As things stand, the North Caledonian League is set to continue, with Scottish Government’s crowd limits of up to 500 due to rising Covid cases not affecting the division.

Geegan said: “Hopefully, all going well, our league can carry on and we will see more people come along to watch.

“Equally, if the football gets binned for the time being we will follow the rules and the protocols. We have to look at the bigger picture.”