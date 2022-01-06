Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

North Caledonian League sides given green light to play on

By Paul Chalk
January 6, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: January 6, 2022, 11:07 am
Loch Ness in action against Inverness Athletic this season.
Loch Ness in action against Inverness Athletic this season.

North Caledonian League clubs have agreed to resume the season this Saturday.

A midweek meeting was called to discuss the topic as sports across the country decide whether to halt play due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

At Scottish Premiership level, the winter break has been brought forward, while stadia in Scotland can only have crowds of up to 500 to reduce the risk of the disease spreading. This was set by the Scottish Government for at least a three-week spell, beginning on Boxing Day.

Yesterday, rugby clubs, including Highland, took up the option offered to them by the Scottish Rugby Union to postpone their weekend games without penalties.

The NCL returns this weekend after its winter shutdown, so the topic led to crunch talks on Wednesday and the mood was to play on.

Players can travel individually

Iain Whitehead, president of the North Caledonian FA, explained the feeling was not to pause the campaign at this point, with safety measures in place at all clubs.

He said: “The clubs decided to carry on. There probably will be players missing, through isolating and such, but overall clubs are happy to play the games if they can.

“There were one or two individuals within clubs who felt we should pause the season, but most players are wanting to continue.

“The protocols are there for individual clubs with regards to travelling and the like. If any player has a concern, they can jump in their car to travel to games on their own. That’s what we did previously.

“I’m sure the weather will also have an impact in the fixtures in the coming weeks anyway.

“We will take it week by week and see how we go. If we do fall behind in fixtures, we have a few weeks’ leeway, so we should be fine. We are used to losing fixtures at this time of the year in any case.”

Last season the NCL opted to cut down on the games played by finishing the campaign early and splitting the divisions in two.

League leaders Loch Ness are away to Nairn County this Saturday, with nearest chasers Golspie Sutherland and Invergordon facing St Duthus and Halkirk United respectively.

Elsewhere, Orkney host Alness United and Thurso travel to Bonar Bridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal