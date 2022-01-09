Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strong second half helps Loch Ness increase gap at top of North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
January 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Orkney man of the match Chris Simpson with Richard Darbyshire from sponsors Scottish Sea Farms.
Loch Ness increased their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League to eight points thanks to a 5-1 weekend win at Nairn County reserves.

The NCL sides, who voted last week to play on despite rising Covid cases, were back from their winter showdown and in the hunt for precious points.

Covid issues led to the matches between Bonar and Thurso and Golspie Sutherland and St Duthus being postponed, but three went ahead and it was a good day for Shane Carling’s front-runners.

After a goalless first half against their well-drilled hosts, three goals in 10 minutes put Loch Ness in control as Ryan Ingram bagged a brace and Conor Macphee also netted.

Nairn pulled one back through Dylan Mackenzie on 68 minutes, but two Darren MacGregor goals added further shine to the scoreline.

Anglers strike back for top victory

Halkirk United moved into second position, with their stirring 4-2 comeback victory over Invergordon knocking them down to fourth spot.

The visitors, who aimed to remain within sight of Loch Ness, got off to the perfect start and goals from Benjamin Kelly and Cameron Mackintosh had them two ahead in under 20 minutes.

James Mackintosh soon hauled Halkirk back into the match and striker Jonah Martens took his tally to 18 with a leveller just before the break.

Kyle Henderson put United ahead for the first time on 65 minutes and rounded off their scoring late on thanks to another from Mackintosh.

Orkney winners in five-goal thriller

Orkney are fifth in the table after they ran out 3-2 victors against visitors Alness United.

In a fixture played at Kirkwall Grammar School, Chris Simpson got the home team off to a flying start with a goal after just three minutes.

Seventh-placed Alness drew level on 11 minutes when Euan Henderson found the net, but two quick-fire goals from Owen Young made it 3-1 at half-time.

Alness were back to within a goal when Aaron Grant scored on 51 minutes then Kyle Drever, of Orkney, was sent off for dissent on the hour mark.

It was a a really entertaining tussle and Orkney held off for full points.

Next Saturday’s games are: Bonar Bridge v Nairn County reserves, Thurso v St Duthus, Golspie Sutherland v Loch Ness, Orkney v Halkirk United, Invergordon v Inverness Athletic.

