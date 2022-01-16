Defending champions Golspie Sutherland defeat leaders Loch Ness in North Caledonian League

An error occurred. Please try again.

Golspie Sutherland’s 2-1 win over Loch Ness will give the defending champions reason to believe they can still enter the North Caledonian League title chase.

The Inverness side, who play out of Fortrose, have been head and shoulders above the rest, winning 11 out of 12 matches before this one.

However, the home win for Sam Mackay’s men shoots them into second place, albeit still six points behind Loch Ness.

Sam Mackay put Golspie ahead after 26 minutes before an own goal five minutes before half-time made it 1-1.

Top scorer Liam Bremner took his amazing tally to 27 goals for the season with the clincher for Golspie.

Invergordon and Orkney are also on 27 points with Golspie, although the latter have played one match more than their title rivals.

Invergordon score vital home win

Third position on goal difference belongs to Invergordon after they dug deep for a 2-1 home win over bottom side Inverness Athletic.

90’ | ⚫️ IFC 2-1 IAFC 🔴 | #Invergordon #InvAth

FULL TIME

Benjamin Kelly put the home team in front after just 12 minutes, but Jason Golabek’s men battled back into the contest and levelled through Dom Macaulay with 20 minutes left.

Charlie MacDonald ensured Invergordon earned the win though when he netted the decisive goal just five minutes later.

Orkney score four to stay in touch

A ninth win of the season for Orkney kept alive their slim chances of making a late bid for the title,

Charlie Alway’s side defeated visitors Halkirk United 4-1 in what was described as a “pulsating” encounter by the victors. The result saw Orkney overtake their opponents into fourth spot in the table.

Korbyn Cameron United ahead after 10 minutes, but an Owen Young double and a Jamie Flett effort created a 3-1 interval advantage for the hosts.

Their top scorer Liam Delday clinched his 13th goal of the campaign in the second half to cap a fine afternoon for the islanders.

History made as Saints see off Thurso

St Duthus scored their first-ever victory over Thurso as they posted a 2-1 away victory to move on to the 18-point mark in sixth position.

Great to see Paul Gair and Duncan Davidson get off the mark for Saints today with their first goals for the club. Pics: James Gunn pic.twitter.com/jcEk5OKZlG — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) January 15, 2022

The Saints had to do it the hard way after an own goal from Lewis Smith put the second-bottom side in the division in front.

Paul Gair replied for the Tain team five minutes before half-time and Duncan Davidson sealed maximum points for Alan Geegan’s side on 82 minutes.

Correction. That was in fact our first ever league win against @ThursoFC, home or away. https://t.co/voy9f1DmGJ — St. Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) January 15, 2022

Narrow win sees Bonar Bridge rise

Bonar Bridge rose to eighth in the table as they scored a 1-0 win over Nairn County reserves, who dropped to one spot below them.

Bruce Urquhart netted the only goal of the game on 21 minutes as they pulled level on 13 points with Alness United, although they have just four league fixtures remaining this season.

The next NCL fixtures are as follows, Saturday – Invergordon v Alness United (1pm), Inverness Athletic v Golspie Sutherland (2pm), St Duthus v Nairn County reserves (1pm), Orkney v Loch Ness (12.45pm), Thurso v Halkirk United (1pm); Monday (January 24) – Golspie Sutherland v St Duthus (8pm).