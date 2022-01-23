Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Invergordon close gap in North Caledonian League after top two drop points

By Paul Chalk
January 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
St Duthus striker Ben Bruce celebrates after scoring against Nairn County reserves.
Invergordon trimmed the gap at the top of the North Caledonian League to just four points on Saturday – thanks to a 2-0 home victory over Alness United.

With much-depleted leaders Loch Ness held to a 0-0 draw away to in-form Orkney and Inverness Athletic grabbing a late 2-2 draw with defending champions Golspie Sutherland, it was a good day for Invergordon.

First half goals from Ken Morrison and Niall Docherty earned them the points against Alness, who remain in seventh position.

Orkney hold depleted league leaders

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling spoke last week about how they’d be travelling to Orkney with a shadow squad, but he’d be fairly happy about coming away with a point against a team with only one loss in nine outings now.

Orkney are level on points with third-placed Golspie and six points off top position, but have played one match more than the trio above them.

Athletic score late on to stun Golspie

A thrilling encounter at Fort George saw improving basement team Inverness Athletic share four goals with visitors Golspie.

The Highland capital side took the lead on 23 minutes through Liam Smith, but a Liam Bremner double, including a first half penalty, put Sam Mackay’s men in front.

It looked like the current champions were on course for victory then Craig Morrison netted in the final minute to earn his side a point, which moves them to within three points of second-bottom Thurso, albeit having played four matches more.

Saints striker Bruce nets 10th goal

Ben Bruce took his tally for St Duthus to 10 for the season when he opened the scoring at home to Nairn County reserves just before the break.

Finn As-Chainey saw off their determined opponents with a second goal on 70 minutes to seal a 2-0 win for the Saints.

This result leaves the Tain team in sixth spot, four points adrift of Halkirk United, while Nairn are ninth, one point behind Bonar Bridge and Alness.

The derby between Thurso and Halkirk United was postponed due to Covid issues.

League and cup fixtures this week

On Monday night, there is a rearranged league match as Golspie host St Duthus at 8pm.

This Saturday, there are three opening North Caledonian Cup first round ties. They are – Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, and Halkirk United v Invergordon (all 1pm starts).

There are also two league matches – Loch Ness v Alness United (1pm), and Golspie Sutherland v Orkney (12.45pm).

 

