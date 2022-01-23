Invergordon close gap in North Caledonian League after top two drop points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon trimmed the gap at the top of the North Caledonian League to just four points on Saturday – thanks to a 2-0 home victory over Alness United.

With much-depleted leaders Loch Ness held to a 0-0 draw away to in-form Orkney and Inverness Athletic grabbing a late 2-2 draw with defending champions Golspie Sutherland, it was a good day for Invergordon.

First half goals from Ken Morrison and Niall Docherty earned them the points against Alness, who remain in seventh position.

Orkney hold depleted league leaders

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling spoke last week about how they’d be travelling to Orkney with a shadow squad, but he’d be fairly happy about coming away with a point against a team with only one loss in nine outings now.

Orkney are level on points with third-placed Golspie and six points off top position, but have played one match more than the trio above them.

Athletic score late on to stun Golspie

A thrilling encounter at Fort George saw improving basement team Inverness Athletic share four goals with visitors Golspie.

The Highland capital side took the lead on 23 minutes through Liam Smith, but a Liam Bremner double, including a first half penalty, put Sam Mackay’s men in front.

It looked like the current champions were on course for victory then Craig Morrison netted in the final minute to earn his side a point, which moves them to within three points of second-bottom Thurso, albeit having played four matches more.

GOAL !!! – Inverness Ath, Craig Morrison 90mins – Inverness Ath 2 v Golspie 2 #NCFA pic.twitter.com/S28mZCojK0 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 22, 2022

Saints striker Bruce nets 10th goal

Ben Bruce took his tally for St Duthus to 10 for the season when he opened the scoring at home to Nairn County reserves just before the break.

Finn As-Chainey saw off their determined opponents with a second goal on 70 minutes to seal a 2-0 win for the Saints.

This result leaves the Tain team in sixth spot, four points adrift of Halkirk United, while Nairn are ninth, one point behind Bonar Bridge and Alness.

The derby between Thurso and Halkirk United was postponed due to Covid issues.

League and cup fixtures this week

On Monday night, there is a rearranged league match as Golspie host St Duthus at 8pm.

This Saturday, there are three opening North Caledonian Cup first round ties. They are – Bonar Bridge v Thurso, Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, and Halkirk United v Invergordon (all 1pm starts).

There are also two league matches – Loch Ness v Alness United (1pm), and Golspie Sutherland v Orkney (12.45pm).

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES – 29.1.22

(SPONSORED BY @MacandMac28) Golspie v Orkney (12.30)

Loch Ness v Alness Utd NORTH CALEDONIAN CUP – 1ST ROUND Bonar Bridge v Thurso

Inverness Ath v St.Duthus

Halkirk Utd v Invergordon All 1 p.m kick-offs unless stated #NCFA pic.twitter.com/B1FJQIM6FO — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 22, 2022