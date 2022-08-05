Can Ness stun record-holding Highland Amateur Cup winners Pentland United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Can Ness stun record-holding Highland Amateur Cup winners Pentland United?

Paul Chalk
August 5, 2022
Ness aim to reach their first Highland Amateur Cup final in 27 years – but they will have to account for record eight-time winners Pentland United first in Saturday’s semi-final at Culbokie.

The Ness squad set sail for the mainland on Friday morning for an overnight stay in Inverness in preparation for the big game.

A couple of bus-loads of supporters follow them over the next day and Ness manager Donald MacSween is expecting quite a few fans from all over the mainland to be there as well to cheer his team on.

Ness will be at full strength apart from left back Ally Morrison, who fractured his ankle playing against Avoch in the previous round.

MacSween made a special trip to Wick in midweek to cast an eye over his opponents, who lost 3-1 to Wick Groats after extra-time in the semi-final of the Davie Allan Shield.

Rivals expect close semi-final clash

The Ness boss with impressed with what he saw.

He said: “When we started this run, I thought if we reached the semi-finals I’d be really happy. But Saturday is going to be very difficult – Pentland look very strong all over.”

Pentland United will be without Innes MacKintosh (knee) and Shaun Forbes (thigh), while Michael Steven is a concern with a neck injury.

Michael Gray, Pentland’s co-manager, is taking nothing for granted, despite their impressive history in the competition.

He said: “Ness have a rich history in this competition and it should be a very competitive game. We will need to give a top performance is we are to progress to the final.”

Holders wary of high-energy Hotspur

In the other semi at Castletown’s Back Park, holders Wick Groats take on fellow Caithness side High Ormlie Hotspur – the only club in the last four not to have won the cup.

Groats boss Kevin Anderson will be without the services of Gavin Sinclair and Stewart Ross, who are both attending weddings.

Jonah Martens and Graham MacNab are injury doubts. However, on a positive note, Michael Bremner played for almost an hour in the midweek cup win and will be involved at some stage on Saturday.

Anderson spelled out what his players can expect from their opponents this weekend.

He said: “High Ormlie are a young energetic team, they will be really up for it – it will be a tough game.”

High Ormlie have a few niggling injury problems to deal with before Saturday but they will definitely be without centre back Ryan Sutherland (snr), who is suspended, while fellow defender Cameron Mackay is unavailable.

Fixtures – Ness v Pentland United (1pm at Culbokie), Wick Groats v High Ormlie (3pm at Castletown).

