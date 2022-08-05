Can Ness stun record-holding Highland Amateur Cup winners Pentland United?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ness aim to reach their first Highland Amateur Cup final in 27 years – but they will have to account for record eight-time winners Pentland United first in Saturday’s semi-final at Culbokie.

The Ness squad set sail for the mainland on Friday morning for an overnight stay in Inverness in preparation for the big game.

A couple of bus-loads of supporters follow them over the next day and Ness manager Donald MacSween is expecting quite a few fans from all over the mainland to be there as well to cheer his team on.

Ness will be at full strength apart from left back Ally Morrison, who fractured his ankle playing against Avoch in the previous round.

MacSween made a special trip to Wick in midweek to cast an eye over his opponents, who lost 3-1 to Wick Groats after extra-time in the semi-final of the Davie Allan Shield.

Rivals expect close semi-final clash

The Ness boss with impressed with what he saw.

He said: “When we started this run, I thought if we reached the semi-finals I’d be really happy. But Saturday is going to be very difficult – Pentland look very strong all over.”

Pentland United will be without Innes MacKintosh (knee) and Shaun Forbes (thigh), while Michael Steven is a concern with a neck injury.

Michael Gray, Pentland’s co-manager, is taking nothing for granted, despite their impressive history in the competition.

He said: “Ness have a rich history in this competition and it should be a very competitive game. We will need to give a top performance is we are to progress to the final.”

Holders wary of high-energy Hotspur

In the other semi at Castletown’s Back Park, holders Wick Groats take on fellow Caithness side High Ormlie Hotspur – the only club in the last four not to have won the cup.

Groats boss Kevin Anderson will be without the services of Gavin Sinclair and Stewart Ross, who are both attending weddings.

Jonah Martens and Graham MacNab are injury doubts. However, on a positive note, Michael Bremner played for almost an hour in the midweek cup win and will be involved at some stage on Saturday.

Anderson spelled out what his players can expect from their opponents this weekend.

He said: “High Ormlie are a young energetic team, they will be really up for it – it will be a tough game.”

High Ormlie have a few niggling injury problems to deal with before Saturday but they will definitely be without centre back Ryan Sutherland (snr), who is suspended, while fellow defender Cameron Mackay is unavailable.

Fixtures – Ness v Pentland United (1pm at Culbokie), Wick Groats v High Ormlie (3pm at Castletown).