Meet the assistant referee from Aberdeen who will be running the line at the Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Meet the assistant referee from Aberdeen who will be running the line at the Scottish Cup final

Assistant referee Calum Spence will be at the national stadium for the showpiece encounter.

By Callum Law
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen will be represented in today’s Scottish Cup final by assistant referee Calum Spence.

The 34-year-old police officer from the Granite City will be running the line at Hampden this afternoon when rivals Celtic and Rangers clash.

Spence, who is on the Scottish FA’s international list, has been refereeing for 17 years and has specialised as an assistant for the last seven years.

This is his first Scottish Cup final and he said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be involved in one of the biggest games in the calendar.

“Not many get the chance to be involved in a Scottish Cup final, it’s nice to be trusted by the Scottish FA to do such a match.

“It makes all the hours we put in over the years going to training, meetings and matches worthwhile.”

Being a referee requires a lot of commitment as Spence explained.

He added: “We train with our association and we also train on our own to keep our fitness at a high level.

“Sports scientists from the Scottish FA monitor us with heart-rate monitors and we receive guidance from them about what we can do to be best prepared for matches.

“There are multiple association meetings every year, both locally in Aberdeen and nationally.

“We meet to discuss issues and learn from each other. Over the course of the season there are also multiple fitness tests.

“Usually I’m training in some form three evenings a week so it’s a big commitment alongside a full-time job.”

VAR has been a positive for Spence

Something Spence has had to get used to in recent times is VAR following its introduction to Scottish football in October 2022.

Although it been much-maligned in some quarters Spence insists it does help officials.

He said: “Referees ourselves are our own biggest critics and we’re gutted if we make a mistake which affects the result.

“So knowing that things are checked and that a mistake won’t impact on a result is reassuring for us.

“But myself and every other assistant referee still wants to get every decision correct on the field.

“That’s still a very important thing to effectively try to referee as you would without VAR and get correct decisions.

“Then if that doesn’t happen VAR is there to step in.”

Calum Spence in action.

Reflecting on his own journey as a referee, Spence is keen to encourage others to take it up.

He said: “I started when I was still at school to earn some pocket money. I gave up my paper round and took up refereeing when I was 17.

“Once I started progressing through the amateurs and juniors I realised what opportunities were available.

“Since then I’ve progressed through the ranks and I’ve specialised as an assistant rather than being in the middle.

“Refereeing has given my life so many benefits. I’ve made friends through it, it’s given me involvement in a sport I love and it’s kept me fit.

“There are so many benefits to getting involved and I’d encourage anyone to do it.”

Meanwhile, another Aberdeen official, category one development referee Duncan Nicolson, will take charge of tomorrow’s South Region Challenge Cup final between East Kilbride and Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Broadwood.

More from Football

Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray named Highland League player of the year as Graeme Stewart…
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Richard Gordon: The two Scotland players I expect to miss out on Steve Clarke's…
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen legend says new goalkeeper must be transfer priority if Kelle Roos departs
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Ross County's George Harmon looking to avoid more play-off drama against Raith Rovers
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
On the march with Stevie's Army: How Euro 2024 is creating optimism from Aberdeen…
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan 'delighted' after familiar face returns on one-year deal
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.
Richie Hart shocked by Caley Thistle's decision to move training base to Kelty Hearts
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Shame Scotland Women fans will be barred from first Friday night home…
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
'This rips the Inverness out of the club': Caley Thistle fans react to decision…
Calum Spence will be on the line at the Scottish Cup final.
Caley Thistle to move training base to Kelty Hearts 'to attract the highest quality…