Meet the assistant referee from Aberdeen who will be running the line at the Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen will be represented in today’s Scottish Cup final by assistant referee Calum Spence.

The 34-year-old police officer from the Granite City will be running the line at Hampden this afternoon when rivals Celtic and Rangers clash.

Spence, who is on the Scottish FA’s international list, has been refereeing for 17 years and has specialised as an assistant for the last seven years.

This is his first Scottish Cup final and he said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be involved in one of the biggest games in the calendar.

“Not many get the chance to be involved in a Scottish Cup final, it’s nice to be trusted by the Scottish FA to do such a match.

“It makes all the hours we put in over the years going to training, meetings and matches worthwhile.”

Being a referee requires a lot of commitment as Spence explained.

He added: “We train with our association and we also train on our own to keep our fitness at a high level.

“Sports scientists from the Scottish FA monitor us with heart-rate monitors and we receive guidance from them about what we can do to be best prepared for matches.

“There are multiple association meetings every year, both locally in Aberdeen and nationally.

“We meet to discuss issues and learn from each other. Over the course of the season there are also multiple fitness tests.

“Usually I’m training in some form three evenings a week so it’s a big commitment alongside a full-time job.”

VAR has been a positive for Spence

Something Spence has had to get used to in recent times is VAR following its introduction to Scottish football in October 2022.

Although it been much-maligned in some quarters Spence insists it does help officials.

He said: “Referees ourselves are our own biggest critics and we’re gutted if we make a mistake which affects the result.

“So knowing that things are checked and that a mistake won’t impact on a result is reassuring for us.

“But myself and every other assistant referee still wants to get every decision correct on the field.

“That’s still a very important thing to effectively try to referee as you would without VAR and get correct decisions.

“Then if that doesn’t happen VAR is there to step in.”

Reflecting on his own journey as a referee, Spence is keen to encourage others to take it up.

He said: “I started when I was still at school to earn some pocket money. I gave up my paper round and took up refereeing when I was 17.

“Once I started progressing through the amateurs and juniors I realised what opportunities were available.

“Since then I’ve progressed through the ranks and I’ve specialised as an assistant rather than being in the middle.

“Refereeing has given my life so many benefits. I’ve made friends through it, it’s given me involvement in a sport I love and it’s kept me fit.

“There are so many benefits to getting involved and I’d encourage anyone to do it.”

Meanwhile, another Aberdeen official, category one development referee Duncan Nicolson, will take charge of tomorrow’s South Region Challenge Cup final between East Kilbride and Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at Broadwood.