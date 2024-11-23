Multiple matches postponed as Storm Bert hits north and north-east

Multiple matches involving football teams from the north and north-east have been postponed due to Storm Bert hitting the region.

So far, all of today’s six matches in the Scottish Premiership remain on, including Aberdeen’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley, despite heavy snowfall in the central belt.

There has also been heavy snow in the south of the country, which has resulted in Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Scottish League One match against Queen of the South in Dumfries being postponed.

Two yellow weather warnings for “strong winds” are in place for most of Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, as well as the Western Isles today.

An Amber warning for “heavy snow” and ice is also in place for the Cairngorms area, while there is disruption on the rail network between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Despite the disruptive weather in the Highlands, Ross County’s home Premiership tie against Motherwell is on.

Cove Rangers were set to welcome Stenhousemuir to the Balmoral Stadium for their League One clash, but it has also been called off in the interest of “public safety”, according to the Aberdeen-based club.

A video on Twitter has shown the Stenhousemuir team bus getting stuck in snow at Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

Peterhead’s Scottish League Two clash in Angus against Forfar Athletic remains on.

Majority of Highland League fixtures called off

In the Highland League, a number of fixtures have succumbed to the weather, including:

Fraserburgh vs Wick Academy

Inverurie Loco Works vs Deveronvale

Rothes vs Forres Mechanics

Strathspey Thistle vs Huntly

Turriff United vs Brora Rangers

The four matches scheduled to go ahead at 3pm are:

Banks o’ Dee vs Formartine United

Brechin City vs Keith

Clachnacuddin vs Lossiemouth

Nairn County vs Buckie Thistle

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.