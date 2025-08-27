EXCLUSIVE: Meet the globetrotting Aberdonian who has managed in seven countries

A false offer to manage in Fiji, encounters with Ange Postecoglou in Australia, title triumphs and witnessing possible match-fixing in Malaysia – globetrotting Ian Gillan has seen it all in football.

But now the 60-year-old Aberdonian is back home and is keen to work in his native north-east.

Gillan’s journey in football began as a youth player with Aberdeen in the 1980s and after leaving Pittodrie he spent a couple of years in the Breedon Highland League with Huntly.

But in 1986 Gillan made the move to Sydney and following a lengthy stint in Australia he has gone on to work in Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, India and the Maldives.

Surprise offer

Having played in the New South Wales State League, Gillan began coaching in Sydney and ended up being named New South Wales coach of the year in 2003 after guiding Fraser Park FC to second in the Winter Super League.

It was after this he attracted some attention from elsewhere.

“A guy got in touch with me, came and met me and offered me the Fiji under-23s job,” Gillan explained.

“He met me in December and he said they would get me started in January. My birthday is January 16 so I said I’d come over to Fiji after my birthday.

“The guy I met said that was fine and that they’d send the contract over to me.

“By the end of the first week of January I still hadn’t heard anything so I found a number and phoned up the Fijian FA.

“It was a Dr Singh I was dealing with, but he was unavailable and I was put through to a Mr Kumar.

“When I explained the situation he said ‘Dr Singh’s in jail’.

“He then told me Dr Singh had been embezzling money from the association and he was using trips like the one he made to come and see me as a way to do it.”

Perth period

In the years that followed, Gillan relocated to Perth and began working as a coach at Australian A-League club Perth Glory under former Rangers and Chelsea striker Dave Mitchell and ex-Gers midfielder Ian Ferguson.

During Gillan’s time with Glory they reached the A-League grand final in 2012, only to be defeated by Postecoglou’s Brisbane Roar.

Gillan added: “I was lucky to work with some good people at Perth.

“Dave Mitchell was manager when I went there, he then became technical director and Ian Ferguson became the manager, while Stuart Munro and Jonathan Gould were also on the staff.

“We had lots of good players and Ange’s team that beat us in the A-League final was very good.

“He had a style that he’s carried forward, what you saw from Ange’s Celtic team was what he did at Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

“I always rated Ange so when he came to Celtic I expected him to do well and he did.”

‘Crying myself to sleep’

A move to Malaysia with Mitchell followed and Gillan ended up working as assistant manager, manager and then technical director at Kedah.

Next up was a stint as manager of Philippines Football League outfit Ilocos United.

But Gillan was soon back in Malaysia at Sarawak where his hopes of glory were derailed.

“At the halfway stage we were second in the league and then the wheels fell off,” he said.

“The players weren’t getting paid.

“Folk ended up going to jail for their involvement in match fixing.

“There was one day a coach said to me ‘I hear the score is going to be 3-1 today.’

“I said ‘we’re going to win?’ But he said no.

“We went 1-0 up and we were all over them and then it became 1-1, but at the start of the second half we scored a goal and I don’t know what it was disallowed for.

“Then the opposition scored and then we got a player sent off for no reason, then it became 3-1 and the game just petered out after that.

“It was supposedly so wide-ranging that they had folk in lots of teams as well as the officials involved.

“It was devastating, I was crying myself to sleep because I had no control over what was happening.”

Title triumphs

Gillan then returned to Kedah as director of youth development before moving to Indonesia where he spent time as manager and technical director of top flight side PSIS Semarang.

Nepal was his next destination in 2023 as he led Lalitpur City to the Nepal Super League title.

More success followed in India last year with Calicut, who Gillan managed to become Kerala Super League champions.

Earlier this year he had a short stint with Maldivian top flight side Odi Sports Club, but decided to return to Aberdeen to be closer to his 87-year-old father George.

Gillan said: “Indonesia was a great experience. The supporters there are absolutely fanatical, there would be massive crowds at the games, 30,000 easily for some games.

“Nepal is one of the best places I’ve been to and then India was amazing.

“The organisation and the whole set-up of the league was brilliant.

“The appetite for football in these places is great. In Nepal there was a crowd of 20,000 for the play-off final and in India there were 55,000 at the Super League final.

“The Maldives wasn’t what I expected and nothing really worked out so I decided to come home.”

Open to offers

Gillan, who completed his pro licence coaching badge while in Asia, is keen to get involved in football again in the north-east.

“I’d be open to anything whether that’s being a coach or an assistant manager if someone wanted me, or being a manager in my own right,” he said.

“I’m open to whatever is out there, but I look at the Highland League as something that would appeal to me.

“Moving around Asia I’m used to going into clubs and working with the staff that are there or local staff that clubs found for me.

“If I got an opportunity here, at whatever level, I’d be happy working with staff already at the club.

“In terms of player recruitment I’d rely on information from staff, contacts I have and agents as well, while also building up my own knowledge.

“I’ve got no problem working like that. I back myself and in the places I’ve worked I’ve been reasonably successful.”