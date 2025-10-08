Highland League: Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Forres Mechanics – Calum Frame earns Can-Cans win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Forres Mechanics – Calum Frame earns Can-Cans win

The loan arrival of Ross County winger George Robesten boosts Jags - but it's the North of Scotland Cup finalists who are the midweek winners at Seafield Park.

By Paul Chalk
Calum Frame celebrates after scoring the winner for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Mechanics overtook hosts Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League as their 2-1 victory lifted them into ninth place, two points ahead of their opponents.

Kyle MacLeod shot North of Scotland Cup finalists Mechanics ahead early on, but Cameron Lisle levelled just after the break.

Forres responded quickly though through Frame and Strathspey were unable to reply for a second time.

After Storm Amy wiped out all but new leaders Fraserburgh’s 1-0 win at Brechin City on Saturday, these side met here at Seafield Park for their 12th match of the season.

Ryan Esson’s hosts last outing was a 2-1 loss to Dundee North End after extra-time on September 27.

The headline team news for Thistle was they began with Ross County winger George Robesten, who had just agreed a loan move from the Scottish Championship side until January.

George Robesten challenges for the ball for Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

The 19-year-old first-team Staggies player, who has been on loan with Nairn County, Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers, hopes to gain more experience before pushing for contention in Dingwall.

Ex-Ross County forward Matthew Wright was a trialist substitute for Strathspey and a deal is close to being done to take him to Seafield Park.

Steven MacDonald’s Forres, whose last outing was a Scottish Cup loss against Caledonian Braves due to two late goals, face Clachnacuddin in the North of Scotland Cup final a week on Saturday. 

And they got off to a dream start when MacLeod fired them ahead inside the first two minutes with a close-range shot.

Strathspey never let their heads drop and Calum Brown drew a save from Sean McCarthy after Filip Franczak played him through.

At the other end, Frame stung the palms of home keeper Danny Gillan.

Strathspey were asking big questions with Jamie Williamson firing a 25-yard free-kick over the bar then Josh Race’s volley pushed away by McCarthy.

Frame almost cashed in on a slip-up at the back, but Gillan got down smartly to save it.

And Gillan saved from Shaun Sutherland and Ryan MacLeman as the Can-Cans finished the first half strongly.

Strathspey’s Jamie Williamson on the attack. Image: Jasperimage.

Five minutes into the second half, Lisle crashed home a superb strike from the edge of the box to spark home delight.

However, just one minute later, Forres were back in front when Calum Frame slotted home from a Sutherland pass for the clincher.

It was nip and tuck from this point, with both teams probing for another way through.

Forres, in particular, then had three chances to put the game out of reach.

Kaiden Connolly steered a long-ranger wide for Forres then team-mate Cohen Ramsay flashed a header wide after meeting a corner and Frame was off the mark with an angled drive.

This Saturday, Strathspey visit Wick Academy, while Forres travel to Buckie Thistle.

Kyle MacLeod celebrates after putting Forres Mechanics ahead early on at Strathspey. Image:-Jasperimage.

 

