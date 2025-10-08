Highland League: Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Forres Mechanics – Calum Frame earns Can-Cans win

Forres Mechanics overtook hosts Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League as their 2-1 victory lifted them into ninth place, two points ahead of their opponents.

Kyle MacLeod shot North of Scotland Cup finalists Mechanics ahead early on, but Cameron Lisle levelled just after the break.

Forres responded quickly though through Frame and Strathspey were unable to reply for a second time.

After Storm Amy wiped out all but new leaders Fraserburgh’s 1-0 win at Brechin City on Saturday, these side met here at Seafield Park for their 12th match of the season.

Ryan Esson’s hosts last outing was a 2-1 loss to Dundee North End after extra-time on September 27.

The headline team news for Thistle was they began with Ross County winger George Robesten, who had just agreed a loan move from the Scottish Championship side until January.

The 19-year-old first-team Staggies player, who has been on loan with Nairn County, Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers, hopes to gain more experience before pushing for contention in Dingwall.

Ex-Ross County forward Matthew Wright was a trialist substitute for Strathspey and a deal is close to being done to take him to Seafield Park.

Steven MacDonald’s Forres, whose last outing was a Scottish Cup loss against Caledonian Braves due to two late goals, face Clachnacuddin in the North of Scotland Cup final a week on Saturday.

And they got off to a dream start when MacLeod fired them ahead inside the first two minutes with a close-range shot.

Strathspey never let their heads drop and Calum Brown drew a save from Sean McCarthy after Filip Franczak played him through.

At the other end, Frame stung the palms of home keeper Danny Gillan.

Strathspey were asking big questions with Jamie Williamson firing a 25-yard free-kick over the bar then Josh Race’s volley pushed away by McCarthy.

Frame almost cashed in on a slip-up at the back, but Gillan got down smartly to save it.

And Gillan saved from Shaun Sutherland and Ryan MacLeman as the Can-Cans finished the first half strongly.

Five minutes into the second half, Lisle crashed home a superb strike from the edge of the box to spark home delight.

However, just one minute later, Forres were back in front when Calum Frame slotted home from a Sutherland pass for the clincher.

It was nip and tuck from this point, with both teams probing for another way through.

Forres, in particular, then had three chances to put the game out of reach.

Kaiden Connolly steered a long-ranger wide for Forres then team-mate Cohen Ramsay flashed a header wide after meeting a corner and Frame was off the mark with an angled drive.

This Saturday, Strathspey visit Wick Academy, while Forres travel to Buckie Thistle.