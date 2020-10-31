Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes to take a step closer to coveted second trophy by beating Celtic at Hampden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has made no secret of his desire to make another addition to the Pittodrie trophy cabinet.

The Dons boss ended the club’s 19-year wait for silverware with a penalty shootout victory against Caley Thistle in the 2014 League Cup final.

McInnes’ side have made it to three finals since that success six years ago only to be beaten by tomorrow’s opponents Celtic on each occasion.

The Dons boss would love to finally get the better of the Hoops at Hampden tomorrow to set up a Scottish Cup final against either Hearts or Hibernian on December 20.

McInnes takes pride in the regular trips to Hampden Aberdeen have made during his tenure, but wants something tangible to show for his side’s efforts.

He said: “I don’t think we have ever been beaten by lower league opposition or when we are massive favourites to win it.

“We have managed to beat the Old Firm a couple of times to get to where we want to get to.

“But at the end of the day cup competitions are about trying to win it and we have only won one cup.

“Yes we have been competitive and got to finals and semis and that does show we can deliver a performance.

“We need two big performances to win this cup now.

“I like the motivation of the team at the minute.

“I like the resilience of the team and in particular the way they finished the game on Sunday (3-3 draw against Celtic).

“The players will remember that.

“It is not often you play Celtic and you want time to continue, you want the game to continue.

“We felt the longer the game went on we might have got a winner.

“We also have to recognise that we have to do one or two things better.

“Celtic showed on Sunday the quality they possess particularly with one or two of the goals.

“We are going to have to do a lot right to get through this cup tie.

“We have to get the balance right and I thought we did.

“The game got stretched a bit in the second half, but we have the players who can enjoy space.

“We don’t want it to be a really open game for 90 odd minutes, but if the game does open up, we are happy we have the players who have the speed who can enjoy that.

“Being a good cup team you need to dig it out at Rugby Park, you need to dig it out come Dumbarton as we did in a game where we never really reached our level.

“It is all about different aspects of yourself to win a cup.”

McInnes admits delivering a second trophy for the Dons remains a key objective.

He added: “I get asked this every year and it is the same answer.

“It has been a good period compared to previous periods, but it can be better and I want it to be as good as it can be.

“Which means winning trophies.”