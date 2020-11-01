Cosgrove starts as McInnes makes three changes for Celtic clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sam Cosgrove will start for Aberdeen against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has made three changes to the side which drew 3-3 with the Hoops last weekend on Premiership business.

Striker Cosgrove – who was a second half sub at Pittodrie last Sunday – is drafted in for his first start of the season after missing the first two-and-half months of the campaign with a knee injury.

🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to take on Celtic at Hampden Park in the @ScottishCup Semi-Final. COYR#StandFree pic.twitter.com/s1gtlovwla — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 1, 2020

He takes the place of Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson, who drops to the bench.

Dylan McGeouch is out with a groin injury sustained in the draw against Celtic with Scott Wright coming into the starting line-up, while Jonny Hayes drops out of the squad with Matty Kennedy coming in for his first appearance since September 12 because of a knee problem.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon includes former Dons Ryan Christie and Scott Bain in his side.

📋 The team news is in! Our starting XI for today’s #ScottishCup semi-final 🆚 Aberdeen. 𝗖𝗢𝗬𝗕𝗜𝗚 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/u9rROKpQQ8 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 1, 2020

The Hoops make three changes from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Lille in the Europa League with Odsonne Edouard, Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic coming into the side in place of Albian Ajeti, Olivier Ntcham, Kristoffer Ajer.