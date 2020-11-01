Groin injury keeps Hayes out of Scottish Cup semi-final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A groin injury kept Jonny Hayes out of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic.

The Irishman has been a key man for the Dons since returning to Pittodrie from the Hoops in the summer playing mainly at left-wing-back.

But he was absent from the Reds’ squad for the last four showdown with Celtic and manager Derek McInnes revealed he suffered a groin injury in training.

“Five minutes before naming the team Jonny went down in training – he just slipped innocuously and we knew right away it was serious and he’s got an issue with his groin,” McInnes told BBC Scotland ahead of kick-off.

“But Matty Kennedy comes in and he’s been a big player for me since he signed anyway.”