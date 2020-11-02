Analysis: Familiar story as Dons’ bid for silverware derailed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen must be getting tired of the familiar tale playing out on Hampden turf.

For the fifth time in four years, their quest for a trophy has been snuffed out by a Celtic side continually drinking from the well of Scottish silverware.

The national stadium has yielded little positive memories of late for Aberdeen and one of the ghosts of finals past came to haunt them again, with Tom Rogic – the scorer of the winner in the 2017 final – instrumental here.

Ryan Christie’s sumptuous left-footed strike could scarcely be done justice by mere words alone but Mohamed Elyounoussi’s second was crafted marvellously by Rogic in this belated Scottish Cup semi-final held over from the 2019-20 campaign.

It left Aberdeen yet again scratching their heads and nursing wounded pride back up to the north-east.

The big call was made at the start; to give Sam Cosgrove the nod over Ryan Edmondson indicated either the Leeds striker was not fully fit or Derek McInnes was gambling on Cosgrove being his snarling, bustling best after just 30 minutes of action in seven months.

© PA

A couple of promising early headed chances indicated it might be a worthwhile punt. Jeremie Frimpong was ceding ground to Matty Kennedy down Aberdeen’s left and Celtic’s defensive fragility was there to be tested in the most straightforward of manners.

But if there was a team to expose Aberdeen’s weaknesses then few have done it better in recent years – particularly in big games – than Celtic. The spaces left by fielding wingers in wing-back positions was ruthlessly exploited, first by Ryan Christie and then by Tom Rogic.

Christie, a former Dons loanee, drifted off Kennedy and in theory, should have been passed on to Ross McCrorie. But Christie was allowed to continue unabated and uncorked something wonderful, arcing a shot around Joe Lewis.

McInnes turned a way, raising his hands to his face. The plan was cut apart ruthlessly. But they were not afforded time to catch their breath before their die was cast.

Rogic delivered the must cutting of blows to Aberdeen on this ground three years ago, when his stoppage-time goal buried Aberdeen’s hopes of lifting the Scottish Cup and completed Brendan Rodgers’ first treble.

This time it was his supply that did the damage, clipping the ball to the back post, hanging eternally on its way to Mohamed Elyounoussi’s right foot. As it crashed into the roof of the net, Aberdeen’s hopes plummeted to Earth.

McInnes reverted to a back four after that but the horse had already been let out and bolted. Celtic were in their comfort zone, exactly where they wanted to be.

Aberdeen would need to commit bodies forward and risk being picked apart further.

The alternative was to meekly surrender to their fate and focus on matters not getting worse. Could they really afford either?

Budgets and resources will inevitably be mentioned as a caveat for falling short in dethroning Celtic time and again. But a budget cannot track a man, close down a cross or win a header.

© Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SFA

The shimmers of hope offered by the 3-3 Premiership meeting at Pittodrie seven days previous were barely on show. On one occasion Scott Wright managed to press Nir Bitton into an error and drove for goal, before unselfishly checking back for Cosgrove.

In an apt summation of Aberdeen’s fare, he scuffed harmlessly at Scott Bain.

The Celtic goalkeeper had painfully little to do from an Aberdeen perspective, other than keep the defence in front of him organised amid a glut of Dons wingers flitting about in front of him.

A penalty-box scramble, in which Ryan Hedges, Marley Watkins and Greg Leigh all flung themselves at shots, was an all-too brief foray into the Celtic area.

The trophy hunt is parked, for another few months at least. Celtic will inevitably be in the way once again.