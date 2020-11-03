Derek McInnes urges Aberdeen not to dwell on Celtic disappointment as Hibernian head north for Premiership clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen cannot afford any time to dwell on another Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic.

They return to Premiership action on Friday night, taking on Hibernian at Pittodrie, in an intriguing game in the top four.

The 2-0 defeat on Sunday against the Hoops could negate some of the positive momentum the Dons had built up, which included a 3-3 draw at home to the champions the week prior to the semi-final.

It is something that McInnes reminded his players of in the aftermath of the latest Hampden loss – their fifth in four years against Celtic – to not lose sight of the work done so far.

Hibernian head north on the back of their own Scottish Cup disappointment, losing in extra-time to Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Saturday.

McInnes said: “It’s important that we concentrate on league business and knuckle down.

“We’ve got too many important games. We know teams can’t have a hangover when they’ve had a real disappointment. We’ve got to come out fighting again and be the team we want to be this season.

“We did say that the better team won on Sunday. We’ve got to acknowledge that. We need a better 90 minute performance and we need too be more clinical when we have chances and be braver with our starting positions defensively at times.

“Hopefully we can progress through this year’s cup competitions. If we arrive in this situation again, whether in a semi final or a final, we have to remember that.”

McInnes conceded it was a gamble to start Sam Cosgrove against Celtic on Sunday, given he had not played competitive football in seven months.

Cosgrove arguably had the Dons’ best chance against Celtic, scuffing Scott Wright’s cut-back straight at Scott Bain.

The Aberdeen manager added: “I still wouldn’t change anything about being as positive as we were from the outset. I wouldn’t want us to be too different to how we’ve been.

“I think Sam had three chances – two headers and a left-footed shot. He’ll be better for having had the game. He’s a positive for having played the minutes.

“Of course out was a gamble but what I didn’t want to do was wait until we were one or two goals down and then through Sam on. That’s too little too late.

“We’ve come here before and maybe not been as positive in our approach. But we tried to be the team that we’ve been of late.

“I thought there were enough encouraging signs last week that Sam could cause problem with the ball in the box. That was the case.”