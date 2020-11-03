Andy Considine retains Scotland place as Steve Clarke names squad for crucial triple-header against Serbia, Slovakia and Israel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has been named in the Scotland squad for the triple-header against Serbia, Israel and Slovakia.

Considine made his debut in the 1-0 win over Slovakia last month at Hampden Park and featured again versus Czech Republic three days later.

He retains his place in the squad for the three key games, which could see Scotland qualify for the European Championships while also topping their Nations League group.

Former Don Scott McKenna is also recalled to the squad, after dropping out of the last one due to injury, while ex-Aberdeen players Kenny McLean, Ryan Fraser, Lawrence Shankland, Ryan Christie and Ryan Jack are also included.

Your Scotland squad to take on Serbia, Slovakia and Israel. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/7uaXn2OdHO — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 3, 2020

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon earns a recall to the squad after his impressive early-season form with Hearts, while Leigh Griffiths and Grant Hanley have been recalled.

Scotland face Serbia in Belgrade on November 12, where a victory will take them to a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

They then face Slovakia in Trnava three days later and Israel in Netanya on November 18. Three points from their final two games will guarantee top spot in their Nations League B group and earn them consecutive promotions, as well as improving their qualification chances for the Qatar World Cup.