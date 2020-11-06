Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove hand Aberdeen victory as Derek McInnes’ side go level on points with Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-half goals from Scott Wright and Sam Cosgrove handed Aberdeen a deserved 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Wright and Cosgrove both struck within the first 15 minutes of the game against a lacklustre Hibernian, who contributed heavily to both goals.

It is the eighth league win of the season for the Dons and the second over Hibs, which is enough to take them level with second-place Celtic on 26 points.

Derek McInnes made one change from the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic, drafting in Connor McLennan for the injured Marley Watkins.

It took five minutes for the Dons to surge into the lead. Ryan Hedges harried Jamie Murphy into an error, with Ross McCrorie collect the pass and feeding Lewis Ferguson. His first-time ball through found Wright and he calmly beat Ofir Marciano.

One became two seven minutes later as a hapless Hibs were undone by their own mistakes again. This time it was Ryan Porteous, whose clearance came straight back off Ferguson and allowed Cosgrove to race clear, with the striker finding the top corner with aplomb.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen were rarely troubled in the first period by a shot-shy Hibees. The one moment of brief concern came when Ash Taylor sliced Josh Doig’s cross – under no pressure – and forced Joe Lewis to tip over.

Results have been churned out domestically with some consistency for Derek McInnes, with only slip-ups against Motherwell and Rangers – both at Pittodrie to their name.

Any fear of them labouring post-Scottish Cup was put to bed with a first-half performance of great intensity that could only please McInnes. McCrorie, in particular, was outstanding.

The second half limped into life just before the hour mark, with Cosgrove played in by Hedges only for Paul Hanlon to slide across and intervene.

© SNS Group

The Dons were secure in their lead and little offered by Hibs could trouble them. Martin Boyle may feel hard-done by that two fouls by Matty Kennedy did not go his way but in truth, Lewis was a bystander for much of the game.

A third goal could have come in the closing stages but for a Porteous interception, as again Hibs’ defensive deficiencies nearly cost them with McCrorie waiting to pounce.

Lewis finally had a save to make in stoppage-time, parrying Boyle’s effort before Taylor blocked the rebound, but the Dons more than merited the three points heading their way.